Drink This: Pineapple Mango Sangria

Make mom something tropical to quench her thirst this Mother's Day.
Spending time with my family is everything to me. I wanted to create a refreshing sangria that moms will love when they sip a chilled glass over Alaskan king crab and fresh seafood. In fact, we liked it so much we are calling it Mamma’s Sangria at my house.
Ingredients
- 4 ounces white wine of your choice
- 1 ounce brandy
- 1/2 ounce mango puree
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 1/2 ounce orange juice
- 1/4 ounce fresh lime juice
Directions
In a shaker, combine all ingredients with ice and shake well. Pour into a tall glass and garnish with fruit of your choice.
— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar