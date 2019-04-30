 Skip to main content
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, May 8, 2019 15 hours ago

Drink This: Pineapple Mango Sangria

Make mom something tropical to quench her thirst this Mother's Day.
by: Columnist Columnist

Spending time with my family is everything to me. I wanted to create a refreshing sangria that moms will love when they sip a chilled glass over Alaskan king crab and fresh seafood. In fact, we liked it so much we are calling it Mamma’s Sangria at my house.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces white wine of your choice
  • 1 ounce brandy
  • 1/2 ounce mango puree
  • 1 ounce pineapple juice
  • 1/2 ounce orange juice
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lime juice

Directions

In a shaker, combine all ingredients with ice and shake well. Pour into a tall glass and garnish with fruit of your choice.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

