Drink This: Depresso

A chef friend recently asked me to create a frozen cocktail that would remind him of his morning joe with extra whipped cream. Well, it’s 5 (a.m. or p.m.) somewhere my friend, so it’s time to enjoy this Depresso and its creamy flavor that’s perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Ingredients

2 ounces vanilla vodka

1 ounce raspberry liquor

1 ounce raspberry puree

1 healthy squeeze of chocolate syrup

4-6 espresso cubes

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup whole milk

Directions

In a blender, combine all ingredients except for ice cream and milk and blend well. Once blended, remove and set aside. Clean blender. Blend ice cream and milk and layer with the liquor blended mix in a tall glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with fresh raspberries and a chocolate raspberry cookie.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar