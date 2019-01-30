Don Piraino

4/23/47 - 2/15/09

Don Piraino - Caring husband, dad, grandpa, friend.

Love remembers .....

“Death is nothing at all.

I have only slipped away to the next room. I am I and you are you.

Whatever we were to each other,

That, we still are.

...Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. ...Play, smile, think of me. Pray for me. ...Life means all that it ever meant.

...I am but waiting for you.

All is well...”

(Excerpts from Henry Scott Holland)