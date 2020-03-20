Dick Vitale Gala postponed to September

The 2020 Dick Vitale Gala has been postponed to Sept. 4, Dick Vitale and the V Foundation for Cancer Research announced Friday.

The event, which is held annually at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, was originally scheduled for May 8. In a release, Vitale and the V Foundation said the move was made for the well-being of event employees and guests.

“We are very sorry for the change of date, but we want to be careful about the pandemic caused by COVID-19,” Vitale said in the release. “The evening will still be a night filled with laughter, tears and thoughts."

The event will still feature Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith as honorees.

For information about the Dick Vitale Gala, visit the event's website. To purchase tickets, call 350-0580.