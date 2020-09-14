2020 Dick Vitale Gala sets record fundraising total

Dick Vitale and the V Foundation for Cancer Research announced Monday that the 2020 Dick Vitale Gala, which was held virtually Sept. 4, raised $7.4 million in conjunction with VItale' year-round fundraising, setting a new record for the event.

“I am in awe of the generosity and kindness shown in making this Gala so special,” Vitale said in a release. “To think that we achieved record-breaking numbers with a virtual gala while facing the challenging pandemic is simply a tribute to all the beautiful people that joined in to help kids battling cancer. All I can say is, thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone that was part of this incredible effort.”

The event has raised approximately $37 million over its 15 years.

The 2021 event, which will be held May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, has already lined up its honorees: University of Florida football coach Dan Mullen, Auburn University men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Muffitt McGraw and ESPN SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt. The V Foundation John Saunders Courage Award will also be presented to ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen.

For more information on the gala or to make a donation, call 350-0580, email [email protected] or donate at v.org/donate4kids.