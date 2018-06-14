Developers break ground on Siesta Key condo project

Construction on a six-unit luxury condominium is underway on Siesta Key, with completion planned for the summer of 2019. A ground-breaking was held on Wednesday afternoon.

Oceane is located adjacent to Siesta Towers at 4740 Ocean Boulevard, a long-vacant lot overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and Lido Key.

Two units have been sold. Prices range from $3.99 million to $4.8 million for the 4,500 square foot condos. The units are being built with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. Other amenities include a gulf-front swimming pool with cabanas, three car garages and home automation systems.

Crossgate Partners bought the 1-acre Siesta Key site in 2017 for nearly $5 million.

Peter G. Laughlin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty is exclusively marketing the project.

Many local businesses are playing parts in the project. The team includes: Randy Moore of Crossgate Partners, DSDG Architects and Gilbane Building Company.

"Finding special sites is something we at Crossgate Partners are really good at,’’ said Randy Moore, of Crossgate Partners in a statement. “This is the most special site we have ever worked on. The view and the proximity to Siesta Village and Siesta Beach offer a relaxed island lifestyle rich with amenities."

Crossgate Partners developed Longboat Key Infinity, an 11-unit project that opened in 2016. At the time, it was the first new project to get underway on Longboat in nearly seven years.