Demolition begins on Siesta Key fire station

Bricks came tumbling down Thursday morning as demolition crew began tearing down the Siesta Key Fire Station.

Fire Station 13 will be replaced by a two-story structure on the same lot at 1170 Beach Road. In the meantime, firefighters will be housed in a temporary facility next door at 5700 Midnight Pass Road.

Costs for demolition and necessary improvements for the temporary station the firefighters will be housed in are approximately $242,000. Construction costs are estimated at $3,659,200.

The new structure will be two stories and will accommodate four to six personnel.

The new station will be built similar to the two-story fire stations at 8821 S. Tamiami Trail, near Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, and at 3110 Bee Ridge Road.

The original Siesta station was built to accommodate two people in 1973. The new station, however, will accommodate four to six personnel and will be built to withstand hurricanes that may hit the barrier island.

"If a Category 4 or 5 storm comes through here, this building will remain standing and we'll be able to respond to the community," Fire Chief Michael Regnier said.

The building also will have a smaller footprint so it will not affect the nearby Siesta Key Beach parking.

In addition to Station 13, new stations are being built on Apex Road near Celery Fields and on Bee Ridge Road.