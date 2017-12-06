Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Dante Pascarella

Dante Pascarella, 18, is a senior guard on the Cardinal Mooney High boys basketball team. He had 30 points, six rebounds and six steals in the Cougars' 65-63 double-overtime win against Sarasota Christian on Dec. 5.

When did you first start playing basketball?

In eighth grade. I played football before that, but because I'm small (5-foot-8), I switched to basketball and played point guard.

What is the appeal of basketball to you now?

It's cool to get close to the other players. It's a team sport, there's not one person doing all the work.

What is your best skill on the court?

Getting us into the offense, making sure everyone is in the right spot and knowing what we're running.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

I'm not sure. Maybe this one (against Sarasota Christian). Tonight was a pretty good game to remember.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

I dislocated and broke my ankle before my sophomore year and had to have surgery. I was out for six months. Getting back into the groove of everything was hard.

What is your favorite food?

Pepperoni pizza.

What is your favorite TV show?

"Stranger Things."

What is your dream vacation?

I'd go to Hawaii and get a boat or Jet Ski or something. I like being on the water.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't give up, no matter what. I've always been a smaller guy. I didn't make my eighth grade or freshman team, and I missed my sophomore season. Everyone told me not to give up. I stuck with it, and I'm proud I did.

Finish this sentence: "Dante Pascarella is ... "

... all about my friends and family. I don't like being alone. I like being with people and sharing moments with them.