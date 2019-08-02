Drink This: Cucumber Jalapeño ‘Rita

This summer cocktail with a kick is the perfect way to cool off this month.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces preferred tequila (an añejo is recommended)
- ½ ounce orange liqueur
- Muddled cucumber slices (skin on or off)
- Muddled jalapeño slice (more for more heat)
- Fresh lime juice
- Fresh lemon juice
- Fresh orange juice
- Sweetened, to taste (raw sugar or alternative sweetener)
Directions
Shake all ingredients together with ice, and strain over clean ice. Then rim the glass with sugar and chili pepper blend.
— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar