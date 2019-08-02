 Skip to main content
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 6 hours ago

Drink This: Cucumber Jalapeño ‘Rita

This summer cocktail with a kick is the perfect way to cool off this month.
by: Columnist Columnist

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces preferred tequila (an añejo is recommended)
  •  ½ ounce orange liqueur
  • Muddled cucumber slices (skin on or off)
  • Muddled jalapeño slice (more for more heat)
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Fresh orange juice
  • Sweetened, to taste (raw sugar or alternative sweetener)

Directions

Shake all ingredients together with ice, and strain over clean ice. Then rim the glass with sugar and chili pepper blend.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

