Drink This: Cucumber Jalapeño ‘Rita

Ingredients

2 ounces preferred tequila (an añejo is recommended)

½ ounce orange liqueur

Muddled cucumber slices (skin on or off)

Muddled jalapeño slice (more for more heat)

Fresh lime juice

Fresh lemon juice

Fresh orange juice

Sweetened, to taste (raw sugar or alternative sweetener)

Directions

Shake all ingredients together with ice, and strain over clean ice. Then rim the glass with sugar and chili pepper blend.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar