Court finds probable cause for police to seize Longboat condo

The 12th Circuit Court for Manatee County approved Longboat Key Police Department’s seizure of a condo at 623 Cedars Court, owned by alleged video voyeurism felon Wayne Natt.

Lawyers on Tuesday spent one-and-a-half hours arguing whether or not the department had a preponderance of evidence to support probable cause that the two-story, one-bedroom/two-bath condominium was used as an instrumentality in the commission of a felony.

Regina Kardash, counsel representing the police department, presented the court with documents detailing four charges of third-degree felony video voyeurism, one of which was connected to Natt's arrest Sept. 29. Natt surrendered to police Monday, Nov. 20, on three additional charges police filed Friday, Nov. 17.

Longboat Police Detective Lieutenant Robert Bourque testifies to questions from council representing the department , Regina Kardash.

The court also heard testimony from Longboat Police Detective Lieutenant Robert Bourque, the arresting officer for each of the charges and the author of the town’s affidavit for probable cause.

Bourque answered questions from both Kardash and Michael Gelety, the attorney representing Natt at the Adversarial Preliminary Hearing about his investigation into the alleged non-consensual video and audio recording that occurred on Longboat since at least 2008, according to the affidavit.

Some 55 tenants rented Natt’s Longboat condo since November 2015, Bourque testified. Police discovered video timestamped back to July 2008, however, including sexual encounters with unknown women.

Of the 25 suspected victims Bourque said he contacted since starting the investigation, just one said they knew Natt was filming them.

“The tools that we have available to us, we used,” Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said outside the Manatee Judicial Center.

Natt denied request for comment.

Now police say they’ve built a case to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the condo was used to commit a felony — which, if backed up in court, gives the town authority to legally order Natt to forfeit the property to the police department under state law.

State law permits the arresting agency to retain the property, salvage or trade it to a public or nonprofit organization or sell it. Any funds received from selling a property may be used, in order of priority, to pay court liens, preserve the property, pay costs of the forfeiture proceedings, used for special law enforcement trusts, training or equipment.

Town commissioners authorized the move by a 4-3 vote.

Natt has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of video voyeurism, court records show.

Florida law permits an arresting agency to pursue forfeiture action against a property it believes was “used as an instrumentality in the commission of any felony,” according to the statute. The validity of such a case is not dependent on a conviction.

The town now has 45 days to file a complaint for forfeiture, which Kardash said will essentially mirror the town's presentation to the court today.



