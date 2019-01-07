County to hold workshop on parking and congestion on Siesta Key

Siesta Key is well-known among locals and tourists alike for having abysmal parking prospects on even some of the best of days. As a result, officials and residents will have the opportunity to collaborate on more feasible solutions at an upcoming public workshop slated for Wednesday, Feb. 27.

“The workshop will be a community forum for people to come out and share their thoughts and concerns about Siesta Key traffic and parking," Director Nicole Rissler of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources said. "For those that can't attend the workshop, we'll have some additional information coming out on how they can share their comments, concerns and questions with us on a variety of our online platforms.”

While discussions regarding how to fix the parking pileup on the Key have appeared to slog on slowly, a few different solutions have been studied by county officials, the likes of which might be explored further at the workshop.

The workshop and forum is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the County Administration Building, 1660 Ringling Blvd.