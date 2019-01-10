County launches survey for Siesta Key parking and traffic input

Sarasota County officials have launched a survey for community feedback on Siesta Key parking and traffic. The survey is scheduled to remain open through Sunday, Feb. 17 prior to an upcoming public workshop on the same topic.

The survey can be accessed at scgov.net/publicinput

The public parking and traffic workshop is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the County Administration Building, 1660 Ringling Blvd.