Cops Corner: They're not suspicious, they're just fine

Dec. 7

Nothing to see here

7:17 a.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicles: A caller to police wanted to report vehicles parked in an unusual location. The officer sent to investigate discovered the cars belonged to a work crew performing a job for the town and had permission to park there.

Tired of waiting

8:52 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a two-door Mercedes was given a written warning after a police officer witnessed her cut off another vehicle while turning left from outside a turn lane. The driver told the officer she doesn’t like long lines of traffic, that she was sorry and didn’t realize she had cut off another driver.

It’s taken care of

4:06 p.m., 3400 block of Bayou Sound

Highway obstruction: Police were told of a tree or large branch blocking the road, but by the time an officer arrived, he was told some men driving past stopped and moved the branch to the side of the road. No obstruction was noted.

Not really missing

8:01 p.m., 600 block of Spanish Main Drive

Suspicious circumstance: The whereabouts of a neighbor raised concerns, so a call to police was made. The caller said a 79-year-old neighbor hadn’t been heard from since 2 p.m. and had not returned home. Soon, though, the woman did return home and said she had accidentally left her cell phone at a friend’s house while shopping in Bradenton.

Dec. 8

Not infallible

12:45 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The island’s traffic monitoring system indicated the tag on a 2012 Mercedes van had expired. But when the officer stopped the van and checked the driver’s registration, the expiration date was more than three weeks away. The driver was given a receipt regarding the stop and allowed to proceed.

Loud pump

8:16 a.m., 500 block of Lyons Lane

Noise: A call to police complained about noise coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool equipment. An officer arrived and reported hearing a screeching sound, similar to that of a failing bearing in the pool pump. The officer contacted the absent owner, who asked he switch the machinery off. Arrangements were made for a repair technician to visit.

No way to make a bed

1:03 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: While on patrol, an officer found a large blanket and bed linens in the road. The officer stopped at a nearby resort, where staff confirmed it belonged to them. The linens were returned.

Open, shut, crash

3:28 p.m., Longboat Pass Bridge

Property damage: A truck that hit the southbound safety arm on the Longboat Pass Bridge caused about $500 in damage. Though a description of the truck was furnished to bridge workers and passed along to police, there were no eyewitnesses to the incident. The safety arm was repaired.

Dec. 10

Where there’s smoke . . .

4:50 p.m., 600 Roundtree Drive

Fire alarm: Police and Fire Rescue units were alerted to a smoke alarm and strong smell of smoke inside a residence. The resident told first responders that the heating system had been turned on for the first time in months. No fire was found.

Car on fire

7:08 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire: Police responded with Fire Rescue to reports of a car fire in a parking garage at the Water Club community. Officers arrived to find smoke coming from the garage. The car owner said his BMW had recently been worked on. The damaged vehicle was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Dec. 12

Noisy neighbors

10:17 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A caller complained to police about noise produced by a neighbor’s pool pump and air conditioning unit. An officer listened to the sound and reported that it seemed loud and reverberated off the buildings. The caller was given contact information for the town’s Code Enforcement officer to further investigate possible violations.

Dec. 13

You must leave here

10:43 a.m., 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A resident of a community called police to make a record of a person escorted off the property and told not to return. Two days earlier, a man was making the rounds asking if residents needed window repairs. The man was told he could not solicit on the property and told to leave.