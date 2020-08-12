Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.13.20

Aug. 6

WRONG ‘WAY

6:09 p.m. — 1400 block of Pattison Avenue

Dispute: A woman said she had documented more than 60 instances of her neighbors trespassing on her property. The woman said one of the neighbors constantly parks their van in her driveway. The woman said she notified her landlord of the issue, who told her to make an official report with the authorities. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said using the woman’s driveway had never been a problem in the past, so he didn’t understand why it was an issue now. The neighbor said he would speak to the rest of the family about not using the woman’s driveway.

Aug. 8

SETTLE UP

12:04 a.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant said two men had been at the bar for hours and refused to pay their $90 tab. The employee wanted to press charges if the men did not pay. One man initially asked to go to jail because he said he did not have any money. The man eventually agreed to let his friend pay the tab.

THE WRONG TRACK

12:15 p.m. — 1000 block of Circus Boulevard

Property damage: An employee at a golf course discovered tire tracks near one of the holes. The employee said the tracks didn’t belong to a golf cart, and other vehicles are not allowed on the course. The employee also said someone stole a 1-square-foot section of the green on another hole.

HIT ‘EM HIGH

3 p.m. — 0 block of North Adams Drive

Property damage: An employee at a parking garage reported that a man pulled into the building in a moving truck that was too tall to clear the sign on the roof. The truck hit the sign, breaking it off of the roof. An officer spoke to the man driving the truck, who said he didn’t realize the truck was too tall. The officer estimated the damage at $100.

Aug. 9

IS THIS SEAT TAKEN?

12:05 p.m. — 0 block of Bayfront Drive

Dispute: A man called the police to have another man removed from the bench in which they were seated. The man said the other man approached him and asked to sit on the bench, to which the man replied no. The other man sat down anyway. An officer told the man there was no crime being committed. The man then got up and left.