Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.21.19

Nov. 15

ACCESS GRANTED

9:35 p.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Suspicion: A caller reported that a man was inside of a car in a locked gated area. An officer made contact with the man, who said he worked for a car dealership and was putting a car inside a property they used. The officer verified the man’s employment information.

Nov. 16

CONFUSING CONFRONTATION

2:35 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: An officer responded to a report regarding a fight outside a bar. The officer made contact with a man involved, who was confused as to why the officer was there. The man said he and a friend were walking down the street when a stranger walked up to them and became very aggressive. The man said he tried to walk away but the stranger kept yelling at them and getting in their faces. The officer made contact with the stranger, who said the man and his friend approached him and began yelling at him for no reason. The stranger said the altercation was never physical and that he just wanted to go home. All parties left the area without further incident.

LIGHTS OUT

6 p.m. — 1100 block of Charlotte Avenue

Property damage: A woman reported that she got into an argument with another person at her home. The woman said that, as the other person left the property, she hit the woman’s car and broke the taillight. The woman said she did not see the crash happen, but she heard it.

FOOD FIGHT

6:18 p.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant reported two people were inside and got into an argument before leaving the business. An officer made contact with one of the people involved, who acknowledged he got into an argument with another customer. The man said he did not start the argument and didn’t want to have any additional trouble. The officer told the man to stay out of the restaurant at the request of the employee.

SPOT OF TROUBLE

7:05 p.m. — 1600 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man reported that a stranger started yelling at him because the man had parked in a parking spot the stranger was waiting to use. The man said the stranger kept telling him he needed to move his car or else the stranger was going to drag him out of it. The man told the stranger he was going to call the police, at which point the stranger walked away. The man decided to move his car somewhere else in case the stranger returned.