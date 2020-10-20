Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.22.20

Oct. 16

CLOUD OF DUST

1:50 a.m. — 2000 block of Bee Ridge Road

Suspicion: A man at a bar complained that a customer spun out his car’s tires in the parking lot, which caused pebbles to strike the man’s vehicle. An officer could not determine if the vehicle was significantly damaged due to a plethora of dust.

SOUNDS ALL RIGHT

8:57 p.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Noise complaint: A caller said noise music was coming from a restaurant. Upon arrival, an officer found no violation of the city’s noise regulations, and a noise meter reading showed an acceptable level of noise in the area.

REPEAT OFFENDER?

10 p.m. — 1500 block of North Conrad Avenue

Dispute: A man said another man was driving erratically down his street. The man said he believed it’s someone he had a dispute with in the past. The man said that, while driving home, he missed the turn for his street, so he turned down the next road. That caused the other man to follow him. The man said the other man was driving in reverse for two blocks trying to taunt him. The first man said he drove down another street, so the man would not follow him home. An officer could not locate a car in the area matching the description given for the one the man was driving.

Oct. 18

ON THE WAY OUT

7:59 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Dispute: A hotel manager said a customer started an altercation with staff at the rooftop bar. The manager said she wanted the customer to leave. An officer spoke to the customer’s boyfriend, who said he was trying to leave and take the customer home. The boyfriend said the customer was drunk and acknowledged she was causing an issue with staff. The customer did not want to speak to police and left the property without law enforcement getting involved.

JOINT CUSTODY

8:10 p.m. — 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Dispute: A woman said she was at a friend’s apartment when a former friend stole her car. The woman said the former friend had a key to the vehicle and that his name was also on the paperwork. Officers spoke to the former friend, who admitted to taking the vehicle but said he also owned it. Officers said this was a civil dispute because they both had a claim to owning the car. Officers told them they would have to settle the issue themselves or through court.