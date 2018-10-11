Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.11.18

Oct. 5

MAKING A STINK

8:03 a.m. — 1300 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Dispute: A woman reported that a neighbor was arguing with her because she told people he was allowing his two dogs to defecate everywhere around the building. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said he was calm but wanted to talk to the woman about spreading false rumors about his dogs. The officer told both people to stay away from each other. The officer told the woman to speak with building management if she has a problem.

TAKING CHARGE

9 a.m. — 2200 block of Ringling Boulevard

Suspicion: A woman reported a potential fraudulent charge on her debit card. The woman went to a gas station and attempted to pay for gas with the card. An attendant informed her the card was declined, so she paid with another card and left without any further issues. The woman later noticed a pending charge from the gas station on her bank account. She thought the pump she used may have had a skimming device attached to it. An officer spoke to the gas station attendant, who pointed to a sticker at each pump that states banks may place a hold on your account when you purchase gas. The officer informed the woman of the reason for the charge.

DIVIDED WE FALL

3:23 p.m. — 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: The owner of a restaurant reported that an unknown man entered the men’s restroom and ripped the dividers out of the wall, cracking the tile on the wall in the process. The owner estimated the cost of the damage at $500.

Oct. 6

GARBAGE CHUCK

3:11 a.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Property damage: An officer received a report regarding a damaged vehicle at a parking garage. Security showed the officer video of the two men responsible for the damage. The video showed the men throwing a garbage can, which weighed approximately 90 pounds, onto the hood of a car. The manager of a nearby hotel said the vehicle was a rental, and the hotel was not sure who the owner was. The officer gave the manager a phone number to have the victim call once identified.

Oct. 7

CHECKING OUT

12:01 p.m. — 700 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: The manager of a hotel reported one of the guests was causing a disturbance near the pool and was asked to leave the property. By the time an officer arrived, the guest had already checked out and was packing his things to leave. The officer stood by while the guest left the area.