Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.30.20

Jan. 25

KNOCK IT OFF

3 a.m. — 1659 block of 24th Street

Property damage: A man said he arrived home from work and discovered his mailbox had been ripped from the post. The mailbox was left damaged on the ground. The man said his son witnessed the incident and that one of the neighbor’s children was responsible for the damage. The man attempted to contact his neighbors, but they were not home. The man said he was going to ask them to replace the cost of the mailbox; if they wouldn’t, he wanted to press charges. An officer was not able to get in contact with the neighbor.

HEAD-SCRATCHER

7:30 a.m. — 3600 block of Norwood Court

Property damage: A man noticed the driver’s side of his car had been keyed. Later, he noticed the passenger side and trunk had also been keyed, with a vulgar word scratched into his trunk. The man said he had no issues with anybody except for children with whom he would not let his child play. An officer spoke to the mother of those children, who said her daughters would not damage anyone’s property.

BROKEN ARM

12:15 p.m. — 0 block of North Adams Drive

Property damage: A parking garage employee said a vehicle damaged a gate arm as a driver was trying to exit. The employee said the driver was pulling under the gate arm when it closed onto the hood of the car. The car sustained minor damage, and the gate arm was bent. The driver stopped and told the employee she was not worried about the damage to her car and did not want to stay for a police report. The employee said she needed a report documenting the incident.

MYSTERY WOMAN

2:42 p.m. — 600 block of South Washington Boulevard

Dispute: The owner of a business said he wanted a woman inside removed from the property. The owner said he has been allowing the woman inside his business, his vehicle and his residence, but today he didn’t want her to stay there. An officer attempted to talk to the woman, but she declined to answer questions or identify herself. The woman then left the property. The owner said he wanted the officer to issue a trespass warning to the woman, but the officer could not do so without her being on the site or having additional information about the woman’s identity.