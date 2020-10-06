Conservation Foundation granted easements on parcels bordering the Celery Fields in Sarasota

Sarasota County, the Sarasota Audubon Society and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announced Tuesday a public-private partnership to protect 33 acres of parcels that buffer the Celery Fields in eastern Sarasota County.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has been given conservation easements on the northeast, southeast and southwest pracels bordering the 440-acre Celery Fields.

“Sarasota Audubon is thrilled as this safeguards the existing wildlife habitat of the remarkable Celery Fields,” said Jeanne Dubi, the president of the Sarasota Audubon Society. “We can create additional vegetation and foraging areas, as well as provide more public access for walking and hiking.”