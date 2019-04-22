Colors of the wind

Shane Alba, a seventh grader, is one of 17 students whose work was chosen to fly at Save Our Seabirds.

Save Our Seabirds teamed up with the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences to bring some color to the bird sanctuary. In November, CEO David Pilston contacted the school and asked students in digital media and fine arts classes to visit the property then create banners.

About 50 students submitted banners, and Save Our Seabirds staff chose 18 banners from 17 students. The banners were on display during the Sunset Soiree fundraiser and are now flying at the City Island property. Students had the chance to check out their banners on display on Earth Day.