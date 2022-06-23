A home in Cocoanut Bayou tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ronald and Rebecca Bizick sold their home at 241 Cedar Park Circle to Carol Mueller, trustee, of Avon Lake, Ohio, for $9,175,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,838 square feet of living area. It sold for $3 million in 2008.

SARASOTA

Indian Beach

Barbara Middaugh, trustee, and Ann Ericsson sold the home at 3923 Bay Shore Road to Sarasota Group Properties LLC for $2.7 million. Built in 1941, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 1994.

Top Sellers Around the Area SARASOTA: $2.95 million Royal St. Andrews Lawrence Zaslavsky and Sheree Kaz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 and 502 condominiums at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Alexis Romano, of Sarasota, for $2,955,500. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2020. PALMER RANCH: $1.39 million Deer Creek Stanley and Mahalie Fulton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8551 Woodbriar Drive to Steven Brian Supe and Amy Elizabeth Supe, of Sarasota, for $1,389,000. Built in 1993, it has six bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 5,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2011. OSPREY: $1.5 million Sorrento Shores Patrick Deputy and Christine Deputy, of Nokomis, sold their home at 367 Renoir Drive to Andrew and Donna Bricker, of Simsbury, Connecticut, for $1,501,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,933 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2009. NOKOMIS: $1.28 million Casey Key KOMAC Properties sold the home at 2816 Casey Key Road to WWS LLC for $2,835,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,767 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,280,500 in 2003.

Golden Gate Point

Sarasota Golden Point LLC sold the home at 531 Golden Gate Point to 531 Golden Gate LLC for $2.25 million. Built in 1945, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,058 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2012.

Granada

Chippy Ajithan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 3811 Camino Real to Daniel and Alexandra O’Neill, of Sarasota, for $2.03 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2016.

Oyster Bay Estates

Mark and Aurelie Van Den Broek, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1801 N. Lake Shore Drive to Joseph Niles and Amanda Niles, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.75 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,349 square feet of living area. It sold for $890,000 in 2006.

Lara Kasser sold her home at 1705 Field Road to Albert George Joerger, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,985 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2009.

Laurel Street

Laurel Park OZF LLC sold the home at 1663 Laurel St. to David Kahl and Karen Hoffman Kahl, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,475,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2021.

Roselawn

Roselawn 2058 LLC sold the home at 2058 Roselawn St. to 66 Old Country Road LLC and West Jericho Smithtown Realty LLC for $1.15 million. Built in 2019, it has eight bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths and 3,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in March.

Roselawn 2068 LLC sold the home at 2058 Roselawn St. to 66 Old Country Road LLC and West Jericho Smithtown Realty LLC for $1.15 million. Built in 2019, it has eight bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths and 3,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in March.

Poinsettia Park

Virgil Joseph Keith, of Osprey, sold his home at 1937 Goldenrod St. to Deborah and James Ford, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,219 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2021.

Palmer’s

Perry White sold his home at 2595 Hillview St. to Robert Sullivan and Laura Krotky, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 2004.

South Gate

Kathy Kalichman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2411 Siesta Drive to Jeffrey and Lynn Coe, of Chicago, for $835,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,000 in 2021.

Dawn and Thomas Griffith, of Myakka City, sold their home at 2112 Clematis Place to Ronald and Lori Serpico, of Sarasota, for $766,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $123,000 in 1993.

ZZCAN LLC sold the home at 3427 Key Ave. to Colby Mock and Lauren Kercher, of Sarasota, for $689,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2021.

Westlake Estates

Alvena Buys House LLC sold the home at 5348 Fox Run Road to Robert Christian Huth and Christal Elizabeth Huth, of Valencia, California, for $800,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,801 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2021.

Bayview Homes

Cheryl Merrifield sold the Unit 103 condominium at 5408 Eagles Point Circle to Robert and Linda Long, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Karyn Hopper, of Hernando, sold her home at 7360 Biltmore Drive to Jeffrey and Irina Mains, of Sarasota, for $638,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,689 square feet of living area. It sold for $146,500 in 1995.

Shawn and Erika Schulte, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2509 Cass St. to Zyad and Amy Asi, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,504 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2016.

1500 State Street

Karen Diamond, of Durham, North Carolina, sold her Unit 605 condominium at 1500 State St. to Dian Debs, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area. It sold for $392,500 in 2021.

Paver Park Estates

Melissa Francola sold the home at 2715 Sydelle St. to Christina Erazo, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,000 in 2021.

Sun Haven

Victoria DiRocco, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5730 Murdock Ave. to NBI Enterprises Inc. for $525,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,500 in 2020.

North Vamo

David and Shaina Starr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1856 Debbie St. to Divya Patnaik Gaurav Verma, Krishna Nakka and Srilakshmi Sennerikuppam, of Austin, Texas, for $510,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $304,400 in 2019.

SIESTA KEY

Island Townhomes of Siesta Key

Carol Mueller, of Avon Lake, Ohio, sold her Unit A condominium at 505 Beach Road to Charles Bartz, of Siesta Key, for $3,457,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,229 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,612,500 in 2011.

The Terrace

Melody Holmes Shepherd, of Flat Rock, North Carolina, sold her Units 142 and 143 condominiums at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Catherine and Douglas McClure, of Chelsea, Michigan, for $3.3 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,374 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2003.

Roberts Point Road

David and Adriana McMullen, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, sold their home at 3919 Roberts Point Road to Terry and Karen Sligar, of Wheeling, West Virginia, for $2.3 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,125,000 in 2018.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Robert and Nancy Cole, of Carmel, Indiana, sold their Unit 409 condominium at 6208 Midnight Pass Road to Anne Thomas Young and Brian Young, of New Canaan, Connecticut, for $2.3 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2011.

Harmony

JMB Management Trust LLC sold the home at 4915 Primrose Path to Modern Vacation Rentals Inc. for $1.5 million. Built in 1960, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 1999.

Dolphin Bay

John and Carol Adornetto, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 504 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to White Sands Investments Inc. for $1.4 million. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2004.

Crescent Arms

William Charles Olivero and Karen Olivero sold their Unit 702-S condominium at 6312 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Kylee Hope, of Indianapolis, for $1.2 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 977 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2017.

Siesta’s Bayside

Edward Kochis and Kate Louise Kochis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 727 Birdsong Lane to Craig and Stacey Ann Palosky, trustees, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for $1,000,500. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 1979.

Peppertree Bay

Vlad and Inessa Lutinger, of Brooklyn, New York, sold their Unit 506AA condominium at 1055 W. Peppertree Drive to Lev and Eleonore Pukin, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Bay Tree Club

Luis and Massally and Diaz-Barcenas, of Tampa, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to Echo Belser and Ronald Gregory Belser Jr., of Bradenton, for $755,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $537,000 in 2018.

Harbour Towne

M. Norman Kurtz, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, sold his Unit 206 condominium at 1229 Dockside Place to KD SOUTH LLC for $739,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $131,000 in 1988.

The Inlet Apartments

Tonda Sullivan Horne, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 9200 Midnight Pass Road to RADCC LLC for $610,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 922 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,000 in 2021.

Sea Winds

David Michael Danault and Karina Danault, of Somerville, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Antoine and Camilia Saleh, of Troy, Michigan, for $520,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2021.

White Sands Village

Robert and Nancy Dimitri, of Forestdale, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 1019 condominium at 5637 Midnight Pass Road to Floproperties2019 LLC for $502,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Stephen Wadleigh and Constance Davis White, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 5919 Snowy Egret Drive to Charles and Catherine Cella, of Sarasota, for $1.37 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,325 square feet of living area. It sold for $817,300 in 2016.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Robert Suda and Joanne Connelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5401 Bartolomeo St. to Mark and Galina Rekhtman and Natasha Rekhtman and Katya Rekhtman-Sneed, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, for $1.1 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,416 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2019.

Turtle Rock

Cathryn Dawn Hobbis and Charles Koontz, of Vonore, Tennessee, sold their home at 5245 Far Oak Circle to Susan and John Birkenmaier, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2011.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Paul and Carol Cooke, of Frederick, Maryland, sold their home at 3769 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Ira Titunik, of Sarasota, for $849,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 2004.

Deer Creek

Beverly Miles Kerns and Douglas Robert Miles, trustees, sold the home at 8325 Shadow Pine Way to Gary and Valentina Dontsov, of Sarasota, for $751,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1989.

Hammock Preserve

Richard Anthony Vallejo and Margot Elizabeth Vallejo, of McKinney, Texas, sold their home at 12232 Marsh Pointe Road to James Forhan and Maureen Forhan, trustees, of Hinsdale, Illinois, for $602,600. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,000 in 2020.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Robert and Jama Roman, trustees, of Toledo, Ohio, sold the home at 8752 Pebble Creek Lane to James Kernan, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2011.

Villagewalk

Kevin and Cynthia Howard sold their home at 7629 Bergamo Ave. to Kristen Ann Ellis, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $311,500 in 2020.

Provence Gardens

Nicholas Tzaneteas, trustee, and Maryalice Cavallo, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 7515 Botanica Parkway to Rosemarie Kalmeta, of Sarasota, for $512,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Meredith Robbins, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 32 Bay Head Lane to Barry and Karen Bogosian, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, for $650,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2002.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Randy and Karen Price, of Osprey, sold their home at 745 Placid Lake Drive to Michelle Roccia, trustee, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, for $630,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2015.

The Bishopscourt Townhomes One

Julian Joffe, trustee, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 112 condominium at 44 Bishops Court Road to Lynn Eaton Jackson, of Weston, Connecticut, for $617,100. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,890 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2021.

NOKOMIS

Blackburn Ridge

Blake and Beckie Hillam, of Saint Anthony, Idaho, sold their home at 4973 Topsail Drive to Rebecca Rettenmaier, trustee, of Nokomis, for $1,325,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $960,000 in 2021.

Mission Valley Estates

Frederick Wappler III, trustee, of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, sold the home at 1691 Mission Valley Blvd. to Harpreet and Jai Grewal, of Nokomis, for $1,035,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,062 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2001.

Calusa Lakes

Bruce and Elizabeth Moland sold their home at 2100 Timucua Trail to Lee and John Roper-Batker, of Nokomis, for $600,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2012.