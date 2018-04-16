'Chappaquiddick' is a strong biopic on the power of wealth

In the blink of an eye the entire world can change. On the night of September 18, 1969, Senator Edward Kennedy drove off a bridge that resulted in the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. "Chappaquiddick" attempts to put into perspective the events that led up to and after the tragedy — and does an excellent job.

It all began with an annual regatta off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. The post party is attended by Kennedy (Jason Clarke) and staffers and the alcohol is in abundance. Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara), a former campaign strategist for the late Robert Kennedy, is consoling Ted, who's drunkenly still mourning the death of his brother. He coaxes her to go for a ride in his car and the rest is history.

Kennedy amazingly somehow survives the accident and leaves the scene of the incident. When he arrives back at the party, he enlists his cousin, Joe Gargan (Ed helms), and Massachusetts Attorney General, Paul Markham (Jim Gaffigan), to help him with "a problem." Their mutual advice to Kennedy is report the crime. In that he's inebriated, he chooses to wait...over nine hours. As we witness the gut-wrenching struggle that Kopechne puts up to stay alive, it becomes clear that if Kennedy had not abandoned her, he may have been able to save her life.

But it's always his ass being attended to as Ms. Kopechne's horrible death fades into the background. Aides, cronies and local authorities begin to spin the events so quickly in Kennedy's favor, we're left reeling. From faking a concussion to delivering a televised dishonest account of the accident, Kennedy manages to only be charged with leaving the scene of the crime and receives a suspended sentence.

Directed by John Curran ("We Don't Live Here Anymore") and written by Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan, "Chappaquiddick" deals mainly with the facts, leaving conclusions to its audience. It is not much of a stretch to ascertain that wealthy and powerful people are above the law in this powerful biopic. And it definitely does not portray Kennedy as a man of moral fortitude.

"Chappaquiddick" begs the nagging question as to how Kennedy managed to escape the submerged vehicle while Mary Jo Kopechne did not. One also has to wonder what the world would be like if not for that fateful evening. Edward Kennedy lost his bid for President of the United States in 1980. You be the judge.