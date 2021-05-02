Casey Key home sells for $6.49 million

A home in Twin Beaches tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dale Thomas, of Nokomis, sold his home at 2905 Casey Key Road to Abdelrahman an Sara Ayyad, of Nokomis, for $6.49 million. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,188 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

The BLVD of Sarasota

Roger and Lydia Miles, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1201 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Elad and Cynthia Levy, of Amherst, New York, for $3.2 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,698 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.6 million in 2020.

Tropical Shores

David Lewis and Laura Lewis, trustees, sold the home at 8700 Dunmore Drive to Michael Treon, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,113,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,192 square feet of living area.

Whitaker’s Landing

Terry and Gerri Copper, trustees, sold the home at 930 Whitakers Lane to Roberta Henry Miller, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.95 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,107 square feet of living area.

The Pearl

PFI Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 609 Golden Gate Point to Salvatore and Patricia Santarosa, of Sarasota, for $1.45 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2020.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Cedar Cove Kevin and Kimberly Kalkhoven, of Truckee, California, sold their home at 1814 Roland St. to Timothy and Theresa Geiger, of Clarence, New York, for $5,595,000. Built in 1990, it has five bedrooms, four-and-three-half baths, a pool and 8,839 square feet of living area. It sold for $5 million in 2015. SIESTA KEY Siesta Key Beach Residences Peggy Bartlett, trustee, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the Unit 605 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Ronald Szuch, trustee, of Bradenton, for $2.15 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2014. PALMER RANCH Silver Oak Susan and Thomas Barry, of Palmetto, sold their home at 8960 Rocky Lake Court to Sue and Robert Lau, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2018. OSPREY Oaks II Mark and Kathleen Lyda, of Osprey, sold their home at 721 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Dominick Marino and Tammy Brooks-Marino, of Osprey, for $1.15 million. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,813 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in 2016.

Vue

William George Townsend and Donna Marie Townsend, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 406 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Zeglinski and Georgina Gutierrez, of Sarasota, for $1,375,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,041,400 in 2017.

The Condominium on the Bay

Alan and Gale Devereaux, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 214 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Bradley Brigham and Judith Brigham, trustees, and Susan Hoffman, of Colleyville, Texas, for $925,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $830,000 in 2018.

Plaza at Five Points Residences

Jeffrey Rosenberg, trustee, of Bexley, Ohio, sold the Unit 11A condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Peter and Nancy Finn, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $825,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,595 square feet of living area. It sold for $619,000 in 2010.

Loma Linda Park

Courtyard Modern Builders LLC and TEDCO Florida LLC sold the home at 2335 Waldemere St. to Philip Holzman and Laurie LeGrand, trustees, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, for $775,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2020.

Royal St. Andrew

Willie Santana and Carmen Font, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 801 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Travis Brent Gay, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2015.

The Osprey Avenue

Gerald Eugene May sold the home at 543 Ohio Place to The Real Estate Parking Co. for $716,500. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $531,400 in 2017.

1350 Main Residential

Bayard and Carolyn von Herrmann, trustees, of Jacksonville, sold the Unit 1400 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Sebastian and Alexandra Tenna, of Key Biscayne, for $710,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $572,800 in 2007.

Ralph and Carol Disibio, of Aiken, South Carolina, sold their Unit 1200 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Cindy Rice, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2020.

Juan Faiella Bellantoni, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1501 condominium at 1350 Main St. to David Hansen, of Bradenton, for $699,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $602,500 in 2012.

Schindler

By the Park Developments LLC sold two properties at 1744 and 1752 Eighth St. to Bryan TL & Co. LLC for $661,500. The property at 1744 was built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. The property at 1752 was built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. They sold for $525,00 in 2005.

Ridgewood

Dean and Eva Abrams, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2232 Pine Terrace to John Parisi and Niveen Hanna, of Howell Township, New Jersey, for $660,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,500 in 2017.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 611 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Rosemary Ryan, of Sarasota, for $648,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2018.

The 101

Quatro LLC sold the Unit 15F condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Charles and Wendy Blume, of Philadelphia, for $630,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Mahi Towers 4 LLC sold the Unit 10-A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Charles and Gloria Grim, of Hulbert, Oklahoma, for $369,900. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 2011.

Susan Oleszewski, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, sold her Unit 7-E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Christian Edward Martin and Patrice Martin, of Wall Township, New Jersey, for $355,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2009.

Cottage Walk

Mark Stuart, of Arden, North Carolina, sold his Unit 1 condominium at 1829 Laurel St. to Patrick Karr and Sylviane De Roquebrune, of Sarasota, for $576,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,805 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2013.

Johnson Estates

Denya LLC sold the home at 3909 Camino Real to Thomas Crabbe, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,020 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1988.

Coral Cove

Elizabeth Barrett, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1820 Caribbean Drive to Shawn Carroll and Diana Bregman, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,496 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2000.

South Gate

LSK Investment3 LLC sold the home at 2111 Ivory Place to Samuel Huntington Elliott and Alaina Krystle Elliott, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,500 in 2012.

Nancy Ledding, of Ocala, sold her home at 2002 Clematis Place to OPENDOOR Property Trust, trustee, for $425,700. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It sold for $191,000 in 2003.

Paul and Katherine Brishke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2180 Orchid St. to Brian Mick, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,000 in 2018.

Renaissance

Sally Comegys, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1206 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey, of Charleston, W.Va., for $500,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $187,500 in 2016.

One Watergate

John Connaughton, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 4-E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Patrick Joseph Dunigan and Lucyna Bozena Dunigan, of Jackson, Michigan, for $475,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2019.

Holiday Harbor

John Force and Lisa Force, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 7788 N. Holiday Drive to Abram and Valentina Laznik and Anna Laznik, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for $451,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1998.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Ocean Sunshine LLC sold the home at 1983 Mid Ocean Circle to CLEC Holdings LLC for $450,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,000 in 2019.

Ada Beachy Hooley, Daryl Beachy and Gregory Beachy, trustees, of LaGrange, Indiana, sold the home at 1946 Mid Ocean Circle to Mervin and Lorene Yoder, of Arcola, Illinois, for $425,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,261 square feet of living area. It sold for $154,000 in 1990.

River Pines

2821 River Pines Way LLC sold the home at 2821 River Pines Way to Sally Comegys, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,084 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2018.

Monticello

Beverly Roseman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2131 Montclair Drive to Klugh Development LLC for $429,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2015.

La Linda Terrace

Acme Control LLC sold the home at 2101 Hawthorne St. to Dennis Craig Langfeldt and Leta Lin Langfeldt, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area.

Pelican Cove

Hershel Rich, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 260 condominium at 1518 Pelican Point Drive to Michael Strat and Susan Branch, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Builtin 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2008.

Phillippi Gardens

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 5753 Isanda Place to Charles and Katherine English, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,547 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,600 in March.

Gulf Gate

David and Lynn Jandasek, of Venice, sold their home at 2920 Regatta Drive to Mark and Kimberly Bruno, of Victor, New York, for $380,500. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Ronald and Charlotte Thompson, trustees, sold the home at 2551 Bispham Road to Wesley and Tricia Larson and Wanna Maddox, of Hollister, Missouri, for $359,900. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $168,500 in 2001.

Phillippi Landings

Richard Lamere and Rosemary Stiene, of The Villages, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 5591 Cannes Circle to GeriLynn Wendland and Carrie Cannataro, of Schaumburg, Illinois, for $372,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2010.

Adams Heights

Kathleen Osman, of Wayne, Illinois, sold her home at 659 45th St. to Alex and Oksana Panasevich, of Vancouver, Washington, for $369,000.

SIESTA KEY

Harmony

CIE RAMOS & SONS LLC sold the home at 512 Treasure Boat Way to Hamed Elmahdi Abouzeid and Laila Hadi Abouzeid, of Sarasota, for $1.39 million. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,078 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2015.

Sarasota Beach

Michael and Ellen Melloh, of Sarasota, sold their home at 626 Avenida De Mayo to Michael Bonasera, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, for $1.3 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $960,000 in 2019.

Siesta Jewel LLC sold two properties at 5316 Calle De La Siesta to Siesta Key Dreams LLC for $1.3 million. The first property was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,336 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.2 million in 2019.

Robert Bartlett, of Sarasota, sold the home at 635 Avenida Del Norte to Michael and Elizabeth Ryan, of Orland Park, Illinois, for $1,149,900. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,057 square feet of living area. It sold for $849,000 in 2019.

Hamilton Club

Jacob Neubauer and Katherine Evans Neubauer sold their Unit 5 condominium at 3924 Hamilton Club Circle to Michael Wiley Jones and Nancy Kundly Jones, trustees, of Annapolis, Maryland, for $990,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2004.

Boca Siesta

David and Carol Darwiche, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Emmanouil and Annette Tsimouris, of Naperville, Illinois, for $760,500. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2015.

Island Reef

Derick Edward Williams and Madeleine Hazel Williams, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 206-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Judy McCurdy, of Dublin, Ohio, for $745,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2004.

Robert and Judy McCurdy, of Dublin, Ohio, sold their Unit 203-F condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Louis and Michele Lombardo, of Powell, Ohio, for $451,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,000 in 1999.

Bay Island

Patricia Mulvey, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3495 Hamilton Ave. to 3PRIME Financial LLC for $605,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 914 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,000 in 1995.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Robert Heisner, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 805 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to Debra Jeanne Lovett and Timothy Lovett, of Dayton, Ohio, for $570,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,299 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2013.

Lisa Schroer and Thomas Campbell sold their Unit 907 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory Sommers and M. Karen Tranter, of Ithaca, New York, for $515,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2004.

Peppertree Bay

Eleanor Hoeller, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the Unit 225 condominium at 1118 W. Peppertree Court to Kevin and Julie Dolen, of Indianapolis, for $565,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $67,000 in 1978.

Bay Tree Club

M.W. Marlin LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to William Ray Osborn and Teresa Hansen, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2019.

White Sands Village

Thomas and Teresa Wacha, of Ames, Iowa, sold their Unit 709 condominium at 5657 Midnight Pass Road to William and Erin Morrison, of Newburgh, Indiana, for $427,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $181,000 in 2011.

Sea Crest Apartments

Croix Oil Co. sold the Unit 12 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Shannon Adams, of Cincinnati, for $385,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area.

Siesta Harbor

Gail Palumbo, of Greenville, Rhode Island, sold her Unit 401 condominium at 1300 N. Portofino Drive to David Eckert and Joan Eckert, trustees, of Wausau, Wisconsin, for $364,900. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1990.

Timothy Joseph Lang and Pamela Lang, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Michael and Deanna Christman, of Wentzville, Missouri, for $355,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, two baths and 780 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Timothy and Mary Ann Downey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4184 Boca Pointe Drive to Mark and Amy Stout, of Sarasota, for $855,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $965,000 in 2003.

Joseph Schneider Jr. sold his home at 4026 Las Palmas Way to Philip Lodge Ames and Veronika Krasteva Ames, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,253 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,500 in 1992.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Leslie Gutowski and Amy Lopez, trustee, sold the home at 5388 Manchini St. to Stephen Sidwell and Carol Sidwell, trustees, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2018.

Deer Creek

Rita Crouch, trustee, of Hudson, sold the home at 4546 Deer Creek Blvd. to Barbara Ann Bartow, trustee, of Sarasota, for $689,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,966 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Joseph Tutsch, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11101 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Thomas May, of Ft. Lauderdale, for $622,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,500 in 2016.

Tim and Julianne Flaherty, Sarasota, sold their home at 5856 Snowy Egret Drive to Daniel and Anne Feely, of Inverness, Illinois, for $580,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,100 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Loren Evan Theodore and Roberta Bobble Theodore, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5881 Girona Place to Mark and Margaret Lehew, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2019.

Mara Villa II

Charles and Sherry Crandall, trustees, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, sold the Unit 32 condominium at 7324 Regina Royale Blvd. to Steven Krupp and Dianne Krupp, trustees, of Las Vegas, for $495,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2008.

Valencia

Theodore Simon, trustee, sold the Unit 15 condominium at 4520 Murcia Blvd. to Ian Edward O’Donnell and Cynthia Anne O’Donnell, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, for $480,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,041 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,500 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Edward and Robin Graham, of Venice, sold their home at 8908 Whitemarsh Ave. to Alan and Paula Rothman, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool 2,004 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2013.

Villa Mirada

Mark Yecies and Ellen Roche, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 15 condominium at 4634 Mirada Way to Michael and Susan Betancourt, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,000 in 2008.

Villa Palmeras

Calle Serena LLC sold the home at 4484 Calle Serena to Nancy and Irving Miller, of Sarasota, for $387,500. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2009.

OSPREY

Blackburn Harbor Waterfront Villas

Thomas Cariddi, of Osprey, sold his Unit 2403 condominium at 2321 Jessie Harbor Drive to Walter Celmer and Carmen Celmer, trustees, of Venice, for $478,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $356,000 in 2018.

Towns-End Shores

Mark Davis Brivik, trustee, of Winter Park, sold the home at 24 Park Drive to Austin Tarala, of Osprey, for $460,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2019.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

William Randall Wisell and Rafael Angel Elizondo Elizondo, of Burlington, Vermont, sold their home at 1361 New Forest Lane to Hao Nguyen, of Osprey, for $405,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,074 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2019.

South Creek

William David Tucker, of Alexandria, Virginia, sold his home at 340 S. Creek Court to Gregory and Katarina Jodarski, of Osprey, for $388,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2005.

Bay Oaks Estates

Gilbert Wainwright, of Palmetto, sold his home at 543 Pine Ranch E. Road to John and Allison Azzara, of E. Williston, New York, for $379,900. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2018.

Harms

I. George Zubal and Cherryl Watson, of E. Haven, Connecticut, sold their home at 742 Harms Drive to Dale and Pamela Sharkey, of Chesterfield, Missouri, for $369,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2017.

NOKOMIS

Casey Cove

Ilia Tasho and Liliana Zhaka, of Venice, sold their home at 909 Casey Cove Drive to Jason William Coy and Erika Quintero, of Nokomis, for $1.2 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,716 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2018.

Calusa Lakes

Brett and Julie Blank, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2183 Muskogee Trail to Patricia Ann Nelson, of Nokomis, for $605,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2018.

Sorrento Woods

Robert Craver Jr. and Allison Ford Craver, trustees, of Westminster, Colorado, sold the home at 1299 Vermeer Drive to Michael Antonino and Amy Antonino, trustees, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, for $485,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2016.