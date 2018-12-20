Casey Key home sells for $6.1 million

A home in Palmer’s tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. R. Lee Armbruster, trustee, and Sherry Armbruster sold the home at 1232 N. Casey Key Road to Michael Maestri and Ceclia Villanueva Maestri, of Houston, Texas, for $6.1 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,850 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Sarabande

Trudy Barry, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 245 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Harris and Micheline Silverman, of Bradenton, for $2.3 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 4,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $965,100 in 1998.

The Tower Residences

Anil and Elizabeth Vohra, of New Canaan, Conn., sold their Unit 505 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to John Bekavac and Jana Murphy, of Plano, Texas, for $1.7 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2011.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 414 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to James and Mary Joseph, of Sarasota, for $1,086,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $690,000 in 2013.

Bay Haven

Andrew McLellan and Kerry McGregor McLellan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2833 Bayshore Circle to Matthew Montgomery, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 in 2015.

Palm Place

Margo Dufresne, of Kutztown, Pa., sold her Unit 201 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Robert and Rebecca Keagy, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1985.

Embassy House

Jack Slusser, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1702 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Gail Welch, of Sarasota, for $587,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area.

Grove Lawn

Deborah Traina, trustee, of Broomfield, Colo., sold the home at 2036 Wisteria St. to Domenick and Maureen Traina, of Golden, Colo., and Thomas and Ann Wierdsma, of Bradenton, for $432,500. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,123 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2014.

Holiday Harbor

Helmut and Karin Veidt, of Oberschleissheim, Germany, sold their home at 7761 Holiday Drive to Clay Caldwell, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2000.

Pelican Cove

Patricia Rollins, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 221 condominium at 1617 Bayhouse Court to Karen Gagliardi, trustees, of Monroe, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Donna Leach, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2502 Alpine Ave. to Kelly Andrus, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1993.

Village Green Club Estates

Lisa Ratican, of Sparta, Ga., sold her home at 3313 Sheffield Circle to Janet Lange, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Landings

Gerald and Keiko Hogan, of Chappaqua, N.Y., sold their Unit 502 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to William Sweeney, of Sarasota, for $374,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $733,700 in 2006.

Golden Acres

Norman and Gayle Troyer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3017 Yorktown St. to David and Alisa Knop, of Portland, Maine, for $335,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 2016.

Schindler’s

Richard Hershner, of Stratford, Conn., sold his home at 1742 Ninth St. to Silvia and Jorge Amieva, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,500 in 2013.

Indian Beach

Jennifer Smith, trustee, of Village of Oak Park, Ill., sold the home at 3 Russ En Urbe Court to Jeffrey Smith, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,000 in 2003.

SIESTA KEY

Hidden Harbor

Richard and Diane Banyard, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, sold two properties at 515 Jungle Plum Road to Randy and Jennifer Nicolau, of Westhampton, N.Y., for $2.5 million. The first was built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,753 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,066 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $2.5 million in 2011.

Siesta Isles

Robert and Trisha Koczent, of Geneva, N.Y., sold their home at 900 Contento Circle to David and Marie Gallatin, of Greensburg, Pa., for $1,245,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2014.

Siesta Properties

David and Donna Cahoone sold two properties at 7606 Midnight Pass Road to Alissa Mandell, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. The first was built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,071 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,184 square feet of living area.

Sara Sands

David and Mary Stech, of Fairbanks, Alaska, sold their home at 5027 Sandy Cove Ave. to Daniel and Renae Shattuck, of Sarasota, for $756,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,019 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 1990.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Lucretia Ledbetter, trustee, of Northbrook, Ill., sold the home at 1248 Siesta Bayside Drive to Charles Behler, trustee, of New Era, Mich., for $535,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,900 in 1994.

Midnight Cove II

Gregory and Kelly Mudry, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 611 condominium at 1400 Cove II Place to Robert Marth, trustee, of Mokena, Ill., for $445,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Beneva Oaks

Richard and Maureen Blakeley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3709 Beneva Oaks Way to Brad Lerner and Melissa Jekonski-Lerner, of Sarasota, for $1,197,500. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $537,500 in 1997.

Villagewalk

Phillip and Jean Poe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5799 Wilena Place to Mark Stump, trustee, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,900 in 2004.

Joseph Wachenheim, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7720 Camminare Drive to Carolyn Payne, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,700 in 2005.

La Vista

Thomas and Carol Mitchell sold their home at 7686 Calle Facil to John D’Angelo, trustee, of Aurora, Ill., for $435,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,679 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5762 Groundsel Circle to Pamela and Noel Hernandez, of Sarasota, for $407,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,664 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Mitchell Simon Jr. and Mark Simon, trustees, of Big Sky, Mont., sold the home at 3738 Torrey Pines Way to Aaron and Sabrina Boone, of Bernicia, Calif., for $400,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2002.

Isles of Sarasota

Joyce Walters, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1527 Dorgali Drive to John and Kathleen Anderson, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2012.

Peter and Karen Docarmo, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 1579 Dorgali Drive to Richard Wordeman and Thomas Sweeney, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Villas at Deer Creek

Mary Stults, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4631 Deer Trail Blvd. to Terrence and Mary Ann Pardy, of Sarasota, for $342,500. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,500 in 2009.

OSPREY

Rivendell

Jefim and Dagmar Fistein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1025 Oak Preserve Lane to Karen and Peter Docarmo, of Osprey, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2005.

Lake Vista II

Kurt and Ruthann Hellfach, of Teaticket, Mass., sold their Unit 306 condominium at 223 Hidden Bay Drive to Robert and Constance Yood, of Mays Landings, N.J., for $310,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $166,900 in 1998.

NOKOMIS

Twin Beaches

Charles and Valerie Dall’Acqua, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2509 Casey Key Road to John and Holly McGrath, of Nokomis, for $3.55 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,097,500 in 2007.

Mission Valley Estates

Mark and Loretta Lovrey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 861 Highland Circle to Rosanne and Barbara Yager, of Nokomis, for $750,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,795 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,000 in 2002.

Laurel Villa

Paul Drudi, of North Port, sold his home at 1348 James St. to Steven and Julie Grosenbacher, of Nokomis, for $440,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Gulfside Beach Club

James and Lisa Schmidt, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 12 condominium at 427 Casey Key Road to Jeffrey and Laura Pearson, of Nokomis, for $387,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1994