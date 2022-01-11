Cardinal Mooney's Byrd named Florida Volleyball Player of the Year

Cardinal Mooney junior volleyball player Jordyn Byrd was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Byrd, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter, recorded 551 kills, 258 digs, 56 blocks and 25 service aces this season, leading the Cougars (20-8) to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A regional quarterfinals. Byrd also recorded a .463 hitting percentage. She is ranked the No. 22 college prospect in the class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball and is committed to Texas.

The Gatorade awards have been handed out to one player per sport in each state since 1985. The award recognizes not only athletic excellence but high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. According to a press release, Byrd holds a 3.72 GPA.

Byrd, who was named the Observer's No. 1 Sarasota athlete to watch in 2022, is now eligible for the national 2021-2022 Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced later this month.

