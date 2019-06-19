New Cougars' boys basketball coach brings unbridled passion to the job

His resume sent, John Luzzi figured that was the end of that.

Luzzi said he and his family were ready for something different, a "second career," after five years coaching the Stonington High boys basketball program in Pawcatuck, Conn., and 23 years as a physical education teacher. They had talked in the past of moving to Florida. This time, they were ready to make good on all that talk. Luzzi had received his Florida insurance broker license, allowing him to be his own boss. They were coming to the Gulf Coast, coaching gig or not.

But Luzzi had taken a glance at open coaching positions in Sarasota anyway, just to see, and what he saw was Cardinal Mooney High. He watched one of their games, against Sarasota High, and he saw traits in the players that appealed to him: They gave all of their energy, played lockdown defense and moved the ball with precision. He got his coaching resume in order, but kept his hopes in check.

"Florida is a big state," Luzzi said. "I didn't think it would go any further than that."

John Luzzi, pictured giving instruction to his Stonington High team, is the new boys basketball coach at Cardinal Mooney High. Photo courtesy Sean D. Elliot.

It did. Luzzi's bona fides — taking a 3-17 program to 19-7 and one double-overtime basket away from a state final four appearance in five years — got the Cougars' attention. Luzzi was pleasantly surprised, he said. On June 5, the school announced Luzzi as its next boys basketball coach, replacing Mike Urban, who stepped down in April. The Cougars went 19-30 in Urban's two seasons. Luzzi believes he can get the program back to its heights of 2012-2015, when the program went 61-15 under now-assistant principal Stefan Gates. He will attempt to do so by being nothing but himself.

"I don't know if they have ever seen my style down there," Luzzi said. "I'm 100% Italian emotion. I don't get T'd up (receive a technical foul) a lot, don't get me wrong, but I'm about passion. I'm demanding of my team, but I will defend them if I feel like we're getting some unfair calls. I have a fiery style. I love to go up-tempo.

"I know the Xs and Os, but I think coaching emotion and getting the team amped to play is (just as) important. Players should be ready to run through a wall for you. I am giving 110% at all times."

Luzzi said his main goal is turning the "team" into a "program," developing talent and a desire to be a Cougar so that the team is a contender every season, like the Stonington program is now. It needs a jolt, he said. He has already talked to his returning assistant coaches and emphasized that his programs are run collectively, with his staff having its input valued and his players giving them equal respect.

Cardinal Mooney High boys basketball record, last five seasons 2018-2019: 10-15 2017-2018: 9-15 2016-2017: 3-20 2015-2016: 14-14 2014-2015: 23-3 Overall: 59-67

He also wants to make the Cardinal Mooney community proud. The school has faith that he will.

“We are thrilled to find a coach like John,” Gates said in a release. “His high energy and enthusiasm for the sport along with his passion for impacting the lives of student-athletes are what make him a great fit for our school.”

Overall, Luzzi went 53-59 at Stonington. This year's team won a share of its division title for the first time since 2009.