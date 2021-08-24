 Skip to main content
Sarasota Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 1 hour ago

Cardinal Mooney-Booker football game moved to Thursday

The game was originally scheduled for Friday
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Sarasota football fans will get a chance to see two local teams start their seasons head-to-head a day early. 

The game between Cardinal Mooney High and Booker High has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mooney. The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, was moved because of a shortage of officials. 

The area's other two schools are scheduled to Friday as planned. Sarasota High will host Barron Collier High at 7:30 p.m. and Riverview High will hit the road to play Seminole High at 7 p.m.. 

