'Capernaum' is a gut-wrenching fiction portrayed by people living the narrative

"Capernaum" is a difficult film to watch but one that needs to be seen. It paints a grim picture of despair and survival amid the deplorable conditions in the poorest neighborhoods of Beirut, Lebanon.

The story begins at its conclusion, flashing back to why an approximately 12-year-old boy, Zain (Zain al Rafeea), is suing his parents. When asked "why" by the authorities, Zain responds, "Because I was born." We soon learn that he is one of many siblings who has disgusting parents. All of them are starving and live in absolute squalor. When his beloved 11-year-old sister is sold off to a street vendor, Zain runs away from home.

After an unlikely encounter with a refugee named Rahil (Yordanos Shiferaw) and her baby, Yonas (Boluwatife Treasure Bankole), Zain ends up baby sitting in exchange for room and board, and love. Suddenly, we see this street-smart, foul-mouthed pessimist smile for the first time. Sadly, his joy is short-lived when Rahil is arrested for not having documentation. Zain unsuccessfully tries to find Rahil, hauling Yonas through the filthy streets searching for her and food. When he's forced to take desperate measures in order to survive, Zain winds up in jail.

Director Nadine Labaki takes huge risks in making this incredible film. She actually spent extensive time in the Beirut slums and met a woman who had sixteen children and became the inspiration for "Capernaum." Taking it a step even further, she casted all of her characters from the seedy streets. Nothing is imagined, which explains why her courageous film looks and feels like a documentary. Beautiful cinematography and a haunting score manage to make the blows less painful to bear.

Photo courtesy Rolling Stone

But what is most astounding is Rafeea's indelible performance. Eleven years old and never having acted, what he puts forth on screen is unsettling and magnificent. Pondering his own history, we realize that this child isn't acting because it's the life he's living each and every day. The reality of that pain is inescapable.

There is a much-needed ray of hope at the end of "Capernaum." Zain's plight is recognized and noted. Refugees, starvation and exploitation of children exists everywhere. It's been said that wise men build bridges while foolish men build walls. Let us all take heart and take heed.

Note: "Capernaum" is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.