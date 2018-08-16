Calendar fall 2018

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1-3

LABOR DAY WEEKEND SOCCER TOURNAMENT

The annual Labor Day soccer tournament will take place at Premier Sports Campus with games starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. More than 280 youth teams, ages 8 to 18, will come from around the state and country to compete. Call 941-757-1582.

Sept. 1

ST. JUDE’S WALK/RUN

TO END CHILDHOOD CANCER

This 5K run or walk will raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital at Nathan Benderson Park. Check-in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8 a.m. Join as an individual or as a team. Registration is $10, and children 5 and under are free. Visit fundraising.stjude.org.

Sept. 2

REGGAE ON THE LAKE

Sowflo is touring the country in anticipation of its second album, “New Shoes,” and they are making a stop at Nathan Benderson Park. The concert begins at 5 p.m. and will feature other local reggae artists, such as The Mykal Rose. Ticket prices are TBA. Visit sowflo.com.

Sept. 7

MUSIC ON MAIN

This monthly event takes place on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Jah Movement. Proceeds will benefit the Animal Network. Call 941-907-9243.

Sept. 8

THE HALF DOZEN DONUT RUN

Benefiting the Apraxia Kids, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization providing support for children with apraxia of speech, this is a running and eating challenge that you won’t soon forget. You are given a doughnut every mile for 6 miles to complete in 60 minutes. If you’re not sure about the distance or the doughnuts, there are also 5K and 10K run option as well at Nathan Benderson Park. The race starts at 8 a.m. The doughnut challenge is $40, the 5K and 10K races are $35 each. Visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sarasota/TheHalfDozenDonutRace.

Sept. 15

SUNCOAST JEEP FESTIVAL

Jeep owners and Jeep lovers from around the Suncoast are invited to celebrate at Nathan Benderson Park. Suncoast Jeep Festival is a family oriented event, and its proceeds and charitable contributions will be used to support Off-Road United Foundation and Operation Smile. Pricing at the gate is $45 per vehicle. Visit nathanbendersonpark.org.

Landon Chatt sorts through barrels of corn at the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival.

OCTOBER

Oct. 3

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street 5-8 p.m. to celebrate the best of classic cars, trucks and anything with wheels at this classic car show. The cost to enter a car is $10. Call 941-371-1061.

Oct. 5

MUSIC ON MAIN

This monthly event takes place on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by The Hydramatic. Proceeds will benefit the Lakewood Ranch Band Boosters Association. Call 941-907-9243.

Oct. 7

GRAN FONDO RACE

Team Tony’s former two-day race has been condensed into a one-day bike race around Nathan Benderson Park. Cyclists can choose from one of four courses: Gran (100 miles), Medio (66 miles), Piccolo (33 miles) or Corto (8-mile cruiser ride). Visit teamtony.org/gran-fondo-sarasota.

Oct. 13-28

HUNSADER FARMS

PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

Hunsader Farms hosts its yearly pumpkin festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14; Oct. 20 and 21; and Oct. 27 and 28. In addition to pumpkins, the festival features crafts, live music, hayrides, food and displays. Admission is $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Parking costs $5. The corn maze and kids’ train ride cost an additional $2. Call 941-322-2168.

Tour of Homes The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 18. With about 80 model homes to peruse this year, guests can start their tour at any Lakewood Ranch Information Center. Starting in October, all event details and model home information will be available at lwrtourofhomes.com.

Oct. 17-20

THEATER IN THE FIELD

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in a unique and immersive outdoor theater experience. The show will take place Oct.17-20 on the grounds of the Sarasota Polo Club. Call 941-365-2494.

Oct. 19

LAKEWOOD RANCH BLOCK PARTY

This event, held from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street, will be a kickoff to Lakewood Ranch’s Tour of Homes, and will be done in conjunction with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and the Community Activities Association’s Club Day. Call 941-757-1530.

Oct. 20

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER

Walk to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. Call 941-328-3756.

Oct. 26-27

SARASOTA CELTIC FESTIVAL

New World Celts Sarasota presents its Celtic Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. Enjoy live entertainment, local dance teams, Celtic food and dancing and more. Visit celtoberfest.org.

Oct. 26

BOO FEST

Boo Fest will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Come dressed in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating, music and face painting. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. Call 941-757-1530.

Oct. 27

BOO RUN

The Lakewood Ranch Running Club hosts the 15th annual Boo Run on Lakewood Ranch Main Street, and its first vegan-friendly event. The family friendly race, which starts at 8:30 a.m., features a costume contest with awards in four categories. The event benefits Another Day for Gray. Visit lakewoodranchrunningclub.com/boo-run-5k.

Oct. 27

BARCTOBERFEST

Enjoy a fun-filled day of pet-related activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bob Gardner Park. Try a variety of food, beer and wine, learn about pet-related companies, have fun with kid-friendly activities and take in the sounds of an amazing band. This free event benefits the Animal Rescue Coalition. Visit barctoberfest.com.

Mark Collins, Jim Nilsson, Joan Nilsson and Pat Collins, of Country Club East, attend the Suncoast Food and Wine Festival every year.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2

MUSIC ON MAIN

This monthly event takes place on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Dr. Dave Band. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Call 941-907-9243.

THE FENCE ART EXHIBIT

This art exhibit to be displayed at Nathan Benderson Park is a large-scale traveling photography exhibition. The exhibit will be available until Jan. 31, 2019. Visit nathanbendersonpark.org.

Nov. 4

GULF COAST CYCLEFEST

The Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club offers an opportunity for riders to enjoy bicycle routes throughout Manatee County. This is a family friendly event, not a race, and riders can choose fully supported routes of 20, 35, 62 or 100 miles. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m. on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch, and the routes are open until 3 p.m. Advance registration recommended. Visit smbc.us.

Nov. 9

EMPTY BOWLS

Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street to enjoy delicious soup from area restaurants while raising money for the Food Bank of Manatee. Attendees of the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will get to enjoy a selection of soups, fresh-baked bread and desserts and take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl. Tickets are $30. Visit foodbankofmanatee.org.

Nov. 10

SUNCOAST FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch hosts the 17th annual edition of this event, from 1-4 p.m. at Premier Sports Campus. A $75 ticket includes a sampling of wine and food from more than 35 of the area’s finest restaurants. Proceeds to benefit charity. For tickets or information, visit suncoastfoodandwinefest.com.

BEER, BOATS AND BACON

Brewed Life presents the seventh year of this event, which features bacon-centric dishes from local restaurants and a sampling of more than 60 craft beers. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. Tickets are available for purchase online. Visit beerboatsandbacon.com.

Nov. 17

TURKEY TROT

Hosted by Tidewell Hospice, the 2018 Turkey Trot 5K starts at 7 a.m. on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch with plenty of turkey and Thanksgiving-themed activities. All participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to the Food Bank of Manatee County. To register, visit active.com/lakewood-ranch-fl/running/distance-running-races/tidewell-turkey-trot-5k-2018.

Nov. 18

PONIES UNDER THE PALMS

MUSTANG AND FORD SHOW

The Mustang Club of West Central Florida presents this 27th annual car show that benefits Take Stock in Children and Southeastern Guide Dogs. The show takes place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. This show is open to all years, makes and models of Ford cars and trucks. Preregistration is $25; registration is $30. Call 920-944-8137.

Nov. 24-25

SEAFOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Enjoy seafood dishes prepared by local restaurants with local seafood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch’s first seafood and music festival. There also will be live music as well as a crafts fair. Free to attend. Call 941-487-8061.