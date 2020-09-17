 Skip to main content
Celebrations
Bryan and Sylva Langton
Longboat Key Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020

Bryan and Sylva Langton

in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary
A time to celebrate

Bryan and Sylva Langton
60th Anniversary

in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary

Their partnership is resilient and filled with love, mutual respect and humor. Laughter permeates their existence and in turn it has shaped ours. As parents they have been adventurous, loving and supportive. As grandparents they have taught us that family means everything. We have all traveled, loved and laughed together creating memories that will be forever ours to share. We love you both.

Suzanne, Mikki, Paul, Priyal, Krysten, Alex, Rohan, Sophia, Will, Nicole and Wyatt

 

