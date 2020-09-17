in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary
Bryan and Sylva Langton
60th Anniversary
in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary
Their partnership is resilient and filled with love, mutual respect and humor. Laughter permeates their existence and in turn it has shaped ours. As parents they have been adventurous, loving and supportive. As grandparents they have taught us that family means everything. We have all traveled, loved and laughed together creating memories that will be forever ours to share. We love you both.
Suzanne, Mikki, Paul, Priyal, Krysten, Alex, Rohan, Sophia, Will, Nicole and Wyatt