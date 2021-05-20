Braden River Library will be closed for construction causing the library to move to curbside services June 8 through July 24.

The noise, odor and constant changes from the library's expansion and renovation is the reason for the move to curbside services, according to a news release from the Manatee County Public Library System.

Curbside services allows staff to be able to answer phones, check out items put on hold and provide pick up service.

Curbside appointments can be scheduled starting June 1 with pick-ups beginning June 7 during regular library hours.

The library is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Patrons can reserve materials online or by phone by calling 727-6079. Once people are notified their items on the hold shelf, pick-up appointments can be made.

People can enter the library parking lot from either 51st Street or Natalie Way. Park under the portico by the east facing doors and call 727-6079 so staff can bring materials to the vehicle.

A Manatee Libraries' card is needed to request and check out materials.