Braden River High football stays unbeaten

Braden River High's dominant start to the season continued Friday night.

The Pirates defeated Lely High 35-0 on the road to remain unbeaten. Braden River (5-0) got two touchdown runs from sophomore Trayvon Pinder and two more from wide receiver turned quarterback Bryan Kearse, who is filling in for the injured Nick Trier. Senior running back Nehemiah Jenkins also recorded a rushing touchdown. All of the scoring was done in the first half; the second half was played with a running clock.

The Pirates were the only East County team to play Friday night.