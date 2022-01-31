Bobby Jones trails to close to allow initial golf course restoration

Nature and exercise trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club will close beginning Tuesday to allow initial work to begin on the renovation of the golf course, the city said this afternoon.

Closed to golfers since the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in mid-2020 as a series of nature trails, Bobby Jones is in line for a restoration of its original 18 holes, designed nearly a century ago by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross, who designed some of the United States’ most iconic courses.

Under current construction timeline, the 18-hole regulation course could reopen in November, with a shorter, nine-hole adjustable course ready for play by January 2023. The city said the nature trails could reopen when the 18-hole course does.

In addition, a player development center, large driving range, short-game practice area and clubhouse featuring a restaurant will be built.

Golf course architect and city consultant Richard Mandell said the restored course would trace the path of holes 10-18 of the two courses known at Bobby Jones as the American and British sides, which is the track of Ross’ original design. The course is expected to measure 6,715 yards and play to a par of 71.

City Commissioners in January approved plans for the renovation, which cuts in half the number of regulation holes but also sets aside about 150 acres for a nature park on the site. They also approved the construction of the park’s basic framework.

City leaders approved a $20 million bond to finance the work and an agreement with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to partner on a conservation easement for the entire 261 acre property.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District approved a $1.5 million grant for a wetlands and water quality improvement project on the site.

The conservation easement agreement means the land will remain protected in perpetuity.