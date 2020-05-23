 Skip to main content
Signs guide visitors on whats allowed and what's not.

Bobby Jones opens as nature trail

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Signs guide visitors on whats allowed and what's not.

Social distancing on 300 acres isn't a difficult proposition.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Social distancing on 300 acres isn't a difficult proposition.

Cyclists enjoyed the American course's cart paths on Saturday.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Cyclists enjoyed the American course's cart paths on Saturday.

The wooden bridge between the American course's second and third holes.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

The wooden bridge between the American course's second and third holes.

Wildlife viewing is a popular way to spend time along Bobby Jones Golf Club's closed-to-golf paths.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Wildlife viewing is a popular way to spend time along Bobby Jones Golf Club's closed-to-golf paths.

Walkers encounter a motorized unicycle skateboarder.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Walkers encounter a motorized unicycle skateboarder.

Few visitors were at Bobby Jones Golf Club around midday Saturday.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Few visitors were at Bobby Jones Golf Club around midday Saturday.

A winding cart path.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

A winding cart path.

A songbird sits atop the starter's building alongside the clubhouse.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

A songbird sits atop the starter's building alongside the clubhouse.

No one was around the starter's building.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

No one was around the starter's building.

The cart path on the British course's 10th hole flanks the practice range and a line of palms.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

The cart path on the British course's 10th hole flanks the practice range and a line of palms.

Birds congregate on a tree limb.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Birds congregate on a tree limb.

The practice range was empty.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

The practice range was empty.

The practice range was empty.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

The practice range was empty.

A lost golf ball on the American course's ninth hole.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

A lost golf ball on the American course's ninth hole.

Wildlife, and alligators, are present on the course.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 |

Wildlife, and alligators, are present on the course.

Municipal golf course, closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, opens its trails to cyclists, walkers.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

What if nearly 300 acres of city-run golf course was suddenly open to cyclists, runners, walkers and, well, pretty much everyone but golfers. 

That's what's happening at Bobby Jones Golf Club this weekend. The cart paths are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Memorial Day for exercise, nature watching and photography. Signs instruct visitors to stick to the paved cart paths around the complex's 6,032-yard American course and the 6,710-yard British course. 

The golf center has been closed since March because of COVID-19 concerns and in April, City Manager Tom Barwin indicated the course would remain closed until renovation begins. In February, the city commission voted to pursue a $21.4 million project to downsize the municipal course from 45 to 27 holes and create 130 acres of public park at the 293-acre property, with construction set to begin next spring.

Bobby Jones Golf Club is located at 1000 Circus Boulevard.

