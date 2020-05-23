Bobby Jones opens as nature trail

What if nearly 300 acres of city-run golf course was suddenly open to cyclists, runners, walkers and, well, pretty much everyone but golfers.

That's what's happening at Bobby Jones Golf Club this weekend. The cart paths are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Memorial Day for exercise, nature watching and photography. Signs instruct visitors to stick to the paved cart paths around the complex's 6,032-yard American course and the 6,710-yard British course.

The golf center has been closed since March because of COVID-19 concerns and in April, City Manager Tom Barwin indicated the course would remain closed until renovation begins. In February, the city commission voted to pursue a $21.4 million project to downsize the municipal course from 45 to 27 holes and create 130 acres of public park at the 293-acre property, with construction set to begin next spring.

Bobby Jones Golf Club is located at 1000 Circus Boulevard.