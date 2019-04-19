Binge Blog: Feel good Friday

Hello, party people!

As your fearless leader Ryan mentioned last week, he and I will be switching off weeks writing Binge Blog.

We’ll bring different voices and sarcasm, plus more diverse options for you to watch. It’ll be great!

Right now, though, I need you to know some things.

1. I will never ever write about horror movies. Why? Well, because I don’t like them, and I don’t like being scared. Ask Ryan about the time he and another reporter convinced me to watch “Hereditary.” I had multiple nightmares the few nights after watching and still haven’t quite forgiven Ryan and our friend.

2. If you like rom-coms, then we’ll be great friends, BUT I won’t only write about them. Promise. I just appreciate them more than most humans. (One of this week’s picks is a rom-com though!)

3. I want to hear your suggestions. If there’s a film or show you think I would like, let me know! We’re all in this together.

Now, let’s talk about this week’s picks. I’m excited.

HBO, PG-13, 121 minutes

They say that this movie revived romantic comedies, and I wholeheartedly agree.

In a genre that was being spammed with predictable and overly cheesy scripts (though still loveable), this movie did something different. Based off the book by Kevin Kwan, the movie introduces us to a culture that is often overlooked in Hollywood.

It’s full of strong women, cute, yet sometimes ignorant men and lots of family drama. What more do you need?

Rachel Chu and Nick Young must get his family's seal of approval in "Crazy Rich Asians." Photo courtesy of Wired.

I could talk about this movie for hours, but none of us, unfortunately, have that time (but if you think you do, let’s get coffee!).

Let me explain the plot for those of you who have been living under a rock.

The film follows couple Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a native New Yorker, and her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) as they jet off to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. As they embark on their adventure, Rachel begins to realize that Nick’s family has more money than he has ever let on. His family is rich. Like, crazy rich.

He didn’t tell her because money isn’t as important to him as the rest of his gigantic family (do you sense a storm brewing?). Rachel grew up a heck of a lot differently than Nick. She was raised by a single mother and because she is American-born Chinese, Nick’s mother dislikes her before she event steps off the plane.

As their trip continues, family drama arises, but thankfully, Rachel is met warmly by at least a few people — most importantly her old roommate Peik Lin Goh, played hilariously and brilliantly by Awkwafina and Nick’s favorite cousin, Astrid (Gemma Chan).

Crazy Rich Asians was the first movie in a long time that I was sad ended. It was fun and flirty, and the music (hello, beautiful cover of “Yellow”), lighting and scenery were all beautiful. The only bummer of it is the drama and the way that Rachel is treated by Nick’s family, but don’t let that stop you from falling in love with everyone else. What family doesn’t have drama anyway?

The ending is set up perfectly for a sequel that I hope we get. The cast, and the world, deserve it.

So, if you’re looking for a reason to hide from the bad weather heading toward us, grab a blanket, some popcorn and wine, of course and hit play.



Netflix,TV-14, 45 minutes



Season 3 of Queer Eye brings back the Fab Five, and they are better than ever. Photo courtesy of W Magazine

Listen, I know that teachers can’t really assign students “watching” assignments like they can reading assignments, but if that existed, then I think “Queer Eye” should be at the top of the list.

(OK, near the top.)

The show, a revamped version of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” tackles self-confidence and political differences at the same time while providing 45 minutes of fun. It’s a lot, but the Fab Five can do literally anything.

If you’re looking for a feel good show, look no further. Seriously.

Each episode introduces us to a "hero" who has been nominated by a friend, coworker or family member for a Fab Five makeover. But the makeover isn’t just making them look good. It’s about bringing out the best version of themselves — *cue tears immediately.*

After the Fab Five, made up of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, usually hilariously barge into the individual’s home, the next five days are spent on self-care in every sense of the word.

Berk takes care of the interior design — usually multiple rooms or an office space are made over — Brown focuses on culture, France leads fashion, Porowski takes care of grooming and Porowski handles the food.

While every fan has their favorite (mine is Antoni thank you for asking) the show wouldn’t be possible without each of them. The Fab Five help people of all ages from all different backgrounds, meaning each of them finds some way to connect with the

"heroes," even if you don’t think they would have anything in common.

The show truly proves that all humans can connect to someone. It just takes an open mind, self confidence and courage to do so, and with the Fab Five on your side, the sky is the limit.

The Fab Five travels from Georgia to Kansas City in Season 3. Courtesy photo

From coming out to family to proposing to a long-time partner, the Fab Five shows each individual his or her potential.

It’s beautiful and fun and if you don’t want to be friends with the Fab Five after one episode, well then I don’t know.

PLUS, new to season 3 is Bruley the French bulldog. Bruley belongs to one of the show’s producers but makes an appearance in almost every episode of season 3. If you’re interested, Bruley has his own Instagram account. Follow him @bruley. Now. Go do it. Stop reading this and do it. Seriously.

That’s all folks. I’ll be back soon!