Events to Attend in 2018

Fashion trends come and go, but a giving heart never goes out of style in Sarasota. Last year was quite a season for the local social scene — from star-studded evenings to record ticket sales for many events, the philanthropic community is as giving as ever. So what can you look forward to in the new year, you might ask? Get the calendar out and mark down these must-attend events in 2018.

The Hospital Gala

Hospital Gala Chairs Bob and Bev Bartner, Ariane Dart and Jill Ramsey — Photo by Anna Brugmann

Benefiting: Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Co-Chairs: Beverly and Bob Bartner, Ariane Dart and Jill Ramsey

Tickets: $400

Call: 917-1286

What used to be known as Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Corinthian Ball, which only took place once every three years, has been rebranded as the soon-to-be-annual Hospital Gala. This formal evening will support emergency and trauma services at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, including the Trauma Center.

A New Beginning Fashion Event

Emily Fernands walks the runway at A New Beginning Fashion Show Jan. 26, 2017. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Benefiting: Selah Freedom

When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25

Where: Selby Five Points Park

Chairwomen: Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Tickets: $150

Call: 374-4633.

This fifth annual fashion show and Champagne luncheon gets a natural makeover this year with a location change to a new (and notably outdoor) venue. Guests will get the chance to sip, shop and admire some of the best fashions Sarasota has to offer, as well as get the rare chance to hear the firsthand account of a sex-trafficking survivor.

Steak & Burger

Ariana A., Ayden M. and Cesilla P. get to know a baby goat up close and personal at Steak & Burger Feb. 3, 2017. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Benefiting: Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

Where: Lee Wetherington Club

Tickets: $125 or $1,000 for a table

Call: 366-3911.

Perhaps the most casual and definitely the most adorable event on our calendar, Steak & Burger offers Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County supporters the opportunity to interact (and eat dinner beside) the children who are directly impacted by their donations. Keep the ball gown at home and swap the usual gourmet dinner for a juicy burger — the kids get the steak this evening.

The Opera Gala

Dr. Ed Williams dances with Nancy Hewett at The Opera Gala on Jan. 21, 2017. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Benefiting: Sarasota Opera

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chairwomen: Carol English and Patricia Jones

Tickets: $325

Call: 328-1300.

Kick off the Sarasota Opera’s 2018 Winter Festival with this belle fête. Walking into the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota will be like taking a stroll through the twinkling streets of Paris, all in honor of the upcoming production of Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut.” This luxurious evening will feature a cocktail hour, silent auction, four-course dinner, a special performance by Sarasota Opera principal artists and live music for dancing. Santé!

Orchid Ball: “Warhol’s Floral Playground”

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of his Orchid Ball 2017 decor was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Benefiting: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Chairwomen: Liebe Gamble, Katie Hollingsworth, Ashley Kozel and Emily Stroud

Tickets: $500

Call: 366-5731, Ext. 253.

See the gardens like you never have before at this annual gala, which doubles as the opening night of the exhibition “Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.” Enjoy an exclusive preview of the unique horticultural interpretations of Warhol’s art around the conservatory and grounds before dining on a gourmet dinner on the Great Lawn.

Asolo Rep Gala 2018: Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove

Elayna Clair, Michael Donald Edwards and Tammy Chadwell at Asolo Rep Gala 2017. Photo by Cliff Roles

Benefiting: Asolo Repertory Theatre

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 3

When: Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota

Chairwomen: Susan Malloy Jones, Elizabeth Moore, Jules Price and Michelle Senglaub

Tickets: $300

Call: 351-9010, Ext. 4702.

Take a trip through time and step foot in Old Hollywood’s Ambassador Hotel – a mecca for movie stars and stargazers. The event will commence with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner, paddle raise and live music (meaning dancing for anyone willing to rival the liveliness of the dance floor at last year’s gala). The theme honors the iconic Cocoanut Grove lounge and nightclub in Los Angeles, notable for its association with Hollywood’s Golden Age. Keeping this in mind, the musical entertainment will feature styles of the 1940s.

An Evening at the Avant-Garde: In Color!

Co-Chairs of An Evening at the Avant-Garde 2017 Tom and Sherry Koski — Photo by Niki Kottmann

Benefiting: Ringling College of Art and Design

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Where: Ringling College of Art and Design

Co-Chairs: Rosemary and Lou Oberndorf

Tickets: $350

Call: 309-0118.

There aren’t many events where you’ll find the co-chairs dressed as coneheads. But that’s exactly what happened at An Evening at the Avant-Garde last year, so we can only imagine what guests and chairs will do with this colorful theme. Expect a truly nontraditional black tie evening that will keep you entertained throughout — beginning with what is always one of the most notable moments of the social season; the dramatic grand entrance of Ringling College President Larry Thompson and his wife, Pat.

Pique Nique Sur la Baie Winefest Style

Maria Beck, Liebe Gamble, Deborah Blue, Katherine Scott and Teresa Kay at Pique Nique 2016. Photo by Heather Merriman Saba

Benefiting: Florida Winefest & Auction

When: 11 a.m. Friday, April 6

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Bayfront

Tickets: $175

Call: 952-1109.

Back after a one-year hiatus, Pique Nique returns under the organization of a different nonprofit: Florida Winefest & Auction. What used to a fundraiser for New College Foundation will now support charities chosen by the Winefest board of directors. The festival will also make a $10,000 scholarship donation to New College. So, grab your hats and a glass of wine, ladies and gentlemen. It’s comeback time for Sarasota’s favorite fashion show.

Firefly

Forty Carrots Family Center Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian and Chairwoman Ariane Dart at Firefly Gala 2017. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Benefiting: Forty Carrots Family Center

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chairwoman: Ariane Dart

Tickets: $450

Call: 365-7716

Don’t be caught “Ridin’ Solo” at the most popular musical event of the social season. Jason Derulo is headlining this year’s private concert, which will take place at a new venue, The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Enjoy an impressive auction, gourmet dinner, intimate performance and a lively after-party featuring DJ Jeffrey Michaels of J2 Events.