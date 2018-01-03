Events to Attend in 2018

Here are our picks for the most anticipated events of the season.
Fashion trends come and go, but a giving heart never goes out of style in Sarasota. Last year was quite a season for the local social scene — from star-studded evenings to record ticket sales for many events, the philanthropic community is as giving as ever. So what can you look forward to in the new year, you might ask? Get the calendar out and mark down these must-attend events in 2018.
The Hospital Gala
Benefiting: Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Co-Chairs: Beverly and Bob Bartner, Ariane Dart and Jill Ramsey
Tickets: $400
Call: 917-1286
What used to be known as Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Corinthian Ball, which only took place once every three years, has been rebranded as the soon-to-be-annual Hospital Gala. This formal evening will support emergency and trauma services at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, including the Trauma Center.
A New Beginning Fashion Event
Benefiting: Selah Freedom
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25
Where: Selby Five Points Park
Chairwomen: Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman
Tickets: $150
Call: 374-4633.
This fifth annual fashion show and Champagne luncheon gets a natural makeover this year with a location change to a new (and notably outdoor) venue. Guests will get the chance to sip, shop and admire some of the best fashions Sarasota has to offer, as well as get the rare chance to hear the firsthand account of a sex-trafficking survivor.
Steak & Burger
Benefiting: Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2
Where: Lee Wetherington Club
Tickets: $125 or $1,000 for a table
Call: 366-3911.
Perhaps the most casual and definitely the most adorable event on our calendar, Steak & Burger offers Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County supporters the opportunity to interact (and eat dinner beside) the children who are directly impacted by their donations. Keep the ball gown at home and swap the usual gourmet dinner for a juicy burger — the kids get the steak this evening.
The Opera Gala
Benefiting: Sarasota Opera
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chairwomen: Carol English and Patricia Jones
Tickets: $325
Call: 328-1300.
Kick off the Sarasota Opera’s 2018 Winter Festival with this belle fête. Walking into the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota will be like taking a stroll through the twinkling streets of Paris, all in honor of the upcoming production of Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut.” This luxurious evening will feature a cocktail hour, silent auction, four-course dinner, a special performance by Sarasota Opera principal artists and live music for dancing. Santé!
Orchid Ball: “Warhol’s Floral Playground”
Benefiting: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10
Where: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Chairwomen: Liebe Gamble, Katie Hollingsworth, Ashley Kozel and Emily Stroud
Tickets: $500
Call: 366-5731, Ext. 253.
See the gardens like you never have before at this annual gala, which doubles as the opening night of the exhibition “Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.” Enjoy an exclusive preview of the unique horticultural interpretations of Warhol’s art around the conservatory and grounds before dining on a gourmet dinner on the Great Lawn.
Asolo Rep Gala 2018: Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove
Benefiting: Asolo Repertory Theatre
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 3
When: Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota
Chairwomen: Susan Malloy Jones, Elizabeth Moore, Jules Price and Michelle Senglaub
Tickets: $300
Call: 351-9010, Ext. 4702.
Take a trip through time and step foot in Old Hollywood’s Ambassador Hotel – a mecca for movie stars and stargazers. The event will commence with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner, paddle raise and live music (meaning dancing for anyone willing to rival the liveliness of the dance floor at last year’s gala). The theme honors the iconic Cocoanut Grove lounge and nightclub in Los Angeles, notable for its association with Hollywood’s Golden Age. Keeping this in mind, the musical entertainment will feature styles of the 1940s.
An Evening at the Avant-Garde: In Color!
Benefiting: Ringling College of Art and Design
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17
Where: Ringling College of Art and Design
Co-Chairs: Rosemary and Lou Oberndorf
Tickets: $350
Call: 309-0118.
There aren’t many events where you’ll find the co-chairs dressed as coneheads. But that’s exactly what happened at An Evening at the Avant-Garde last year, so we can only imagine what guests and chairs will do with this colorful theme. Expect a truly nontraditional black tie evening that will keep you entertained throughout — beginning with what is always one of the most notable moments of the social season; the dramatic grand entrance of Ringling College President Larry Thompson and his wife, Pat.
Pique Nique Sur la Baie Winefest Style
Benefiting: Florida Winefest & Auction
When: 11 a.m. Friday, April 6
Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Bayfront
Tickets: $175
Call: 952-1109.
Back after a one-year hiatus, Pique Nique returns under the organization of a different nonprofit: Florida Winefest & Auction. What used to a fundraiser for New College Foundation will now support charities chosen by the Winefest board of directors. The festival will also make a $10,000 scholarship donation to New College. So, grab your hats and a glass of wine, ladies and gentlemen. It’s comeback time for Sarasota’s favorite fashion show.
Firefly
Benefiting: Forty Carrots Family Center
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chairwoman: Ariane Dart
Tickets: $450
Call: 365-7716
Don’t be caught “Ridin’ Solo” at the most popular musical event of the social season. Jason Derulo is headlining this year’s private concert, which will take place at a new venue, The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Enjoy an impressive auction, gourmet dinner, intimate performance and a lively after-party featuring DJ Jeffrey Michaels of J2 Events.