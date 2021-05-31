Bayfront property on Juan Anasco Drive sells for $7.5 million

A two-property sale in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas and Mary Holmes, of N. Chatham, Massachusetts, sold two homes at 612 Juan Anasco Drive to Wilson AMI LLC for $7.5 million. The first property was built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 8,080 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 896 square feet of living area.

Regent Place

Mark Kleinschmidt, trustee, of St. Paul, Minnesota, sold the Unit 19B condominium at 655 Longboat Club Road to Harold and Diane Brierley, of Dallas, for $3.75 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,139 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2007.

Sandhamn

Andrew and Judith Economos, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5372 Sandhamn Place to Junwei Song, of Longboat Key, for $3.7 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,998,000 in 2016.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

M. Darren and Michelle Root, of Bloomington, Indiana, sold their Unit A-202 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to John Patrick Courtney and Kathy Bader Courtney, of Iowa City, Iowa, for $2.5 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,394 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,575,000 in 2019.

Robert Parks and Loria Parks, trustees, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, sold the Unit B-301 condominium at 585 Sanctuary Drive to Agrisys Ventures 2 LLC for $1.5 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,362,500 in 2007.

Grand Bay

Syma and Jay Cohn, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 482 condominium at 3010 Grand Bay Blvd. to Gary and Beth Kaye, of Scarsdale, New York, for $1,295,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area

Longboat Key Towers

Benjamin and Sandra Krause, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit N-704 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Peter Remington and Peggy Daitch, trustees, of Birmingham, Michigan, for $1.15 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2007.

The Beaches of Longboat Key

Equity Trust Co. sold the Unit 1006 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Joseph and Marcy Padorr, of Highland Park, Illinois, for $895,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2008.

Buttonwood Drive

Warren and Emma Platt, of Suwanee, Georgia, sold their home at 601 Buttonwood Drive to Carrie Cimino and Patricia Szakal, of Longboat Key, for $892,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2017.

Winding Oaks

David and Susan Gorin, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 53 condominium at 3408 Winding Oaks Drive to Penelope Ann Rezendes and Robert Tupper Rezendes, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,039 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,500 in 1991.

Longboat Beach House

Christopher Burns, trustee, of Pittsburgh, sold the Unit 504 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Santa Fe Real Estate Investments LLC for $785,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,239 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2000.

Lido Harbour South

Louis Ladimer Najfus and Dahlia Nalinie Najfus, of Auburn, Georgia, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John Texada and Courtney Ann Ferris, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2020.

Nautilus Longbeach Village

Christopher and Christine Williams, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 13 condominium at 7065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Raymond and D’Arcy Arpke, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2015.

The Privateer North

James and Lisa Tillman, of Ozark, Missouri, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Kenneth and Jill Stein, of Dallas, for $680,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Portobello

John Bretti, of Katonah, New York, sold his Unit B-602 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Brenda Hall, of Franklin, Tennessee, for $625,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Thomas and Jacqueline Pynn, trustees, of Phoenix, sold the Unit B-305 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bassam Peter Samani and Elizabeth Samani, of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, for $470,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2007.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Erik and Karin Vonk, of Richland, Georgia, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Keith and Heather Gerding, of Madison, New Jersey, for $615,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2004.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Paul and Laura Cooper, of Sarasota, sold their home at 562 Juan Anasco Drive to MJMR Holdings Inc. for $585,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,571 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,500 in 1998.

Lido Beach Club

Edward Allen and Lorraine Gawronski, trustees, sold the Unit 405 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Charles Philip Bird and Carla Kay Bird, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2012.

Cedars East

Mark and Nicole Bernardi, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 23 condominium at 539 Forest Way to Seth and Amanda Cooper, of St. Petersburg, for $465,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in January.

Windward Bay

Nelson and Deborah Applegate, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Nina McSparren, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for $465,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2017.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Lauren Lefkovitz, trustee, of Punta Gorda, sold the Unit Q-2 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Karen Darby, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, for $433,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1984.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

LuLu Lancaster LLC sold the Unit 120 condominium at 562 Spanish Drive S. to Ira Jeffrey Love and Teresa Olson Love, of Ellicott City, Maryland, for $400,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2013.

Whitney Beach

EB3 Investment Properties LLC sold the Unit 175 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Deborah Chaplo, of Long Valley, New Jersey, for $399,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2007.

Beach Harbor Club

Marlene Campanaro, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit C-207 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Philip Collins, of Camdenton, Missouri, for $265,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 760 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 2000.