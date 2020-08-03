Awards again for Michael Jordan

Much like the basketball-famous Michael Jordan did in the 1990s, Longboat Key's own Michael Jordan is going for a repeat as a champion — though our Jordan is hoping to nab the Royal Palm Literary Award from the Florida Writers Association instead of an NBA championship.

Jordan, a Longboat Key author with six literary awards already under his belt, is up to win the Royal Palm for his as-yet-unpublished thriller, "A Desperate Race." Last year, he took home a Silver Royal Palm Literary Award for "The Company of Demons." The winner will be announced in October; however, according to the author's Facebook page, fans have to wait a year or two until the notable thriller is on the market.