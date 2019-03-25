Asolo Rep and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory announce 2019-2020 season

The crowd was quite enthusiastic March 25 at Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Season Announcement event.

Thunderous applause was first heard from the balcony of the Mertz Theatre when graduate students learned what the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training would perform next year — especially after the announcement of Rajiv Joseph’s “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” a 2010 Pulitzer Prize finalist, and to a lesser (yet still audible) extent Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man's Cell Phone.”

Conservatory director Greg Leaming also went on to explain that while the second-year students will perform “Romeo and Juliet” next year at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the third-year students will perform a condensed (45-minute) production of the play that will tour around the state.

“It was the single most requested play of teachers across Florida,” Leaming said. “And (this way) we get to offer a taste of Shakespeare for the first time to several students, while also offing the entire production to the Sarasota community.”

Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards took to the stage next to announce the three musicals and five plays the company will stage during the 2019-2020 season.

“We’ll examine our uniquely American life while also expanding our global lens,” he said of the goal for the next season.

Asolo Rep subscribers and donors in attendance went equally as wild as the students when “Murder on the Orient Expess” was announced, some even finishing the name of the play out loud with Edwards as he announced it.

As previously announced, perhaps the most notable title on the list is the new musical, “Knoxville,” which will make its world premiere with Asolo Rep and the Tony Award-winning trio behind Broadway’s “Ragtime.”

Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2019-2020 Season:

“The Sound of Music”

Nov. 16-Dec. 28

Previews Nov. 13, 14 and 15

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”

Jan. 10-March 8

Previews Jan. 8 and 9

Adapted by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Peter Amster

“The Lifespan of a Fact”

Jan. 24-March 19

Previews Jan. 22 and 23

Written by David Murrell, Gordon Farrell and Jeremy Kareken

Based on the Essay/Book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal

Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal

“Into the Breeches!”

Feb. 14-March 21

Previews Feb. 12 and 13

By George Brant

Directed by Laura Kepley

“The Great Leap”

March 20-April 11

Previews March 18 and 19

Written by Lauren Yee

Director not yet announced

“Knoxville,” a world-premiere musical

April 10-25

Previews begin April 3

Book by Frank Galati

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on the Novel “A Death in the Family” by James Agee

Based, in part, on the play “All the Way Home” by Ted Mosel

Directed by Frank Galati

“Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure”

May 15-31

Previews begin May 6

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and Lyrics by Lewis Flinn

Directed by Mark Brokaw

“Snow White”

June 12-28

Preview June 11

Presented by New International Encounter

Adapted from The Brothers Grimm

Music by Joey Hickman

Directed by Alex Byrne



FSU/Asolo Conservatory’s Dog Days Theatre 2019 Season:

“Theophilus North”

July 11-28

Previews July 9 and 10

Written by Matthew Burnett

From the novel by Thornton Wilder

Directed by Laura Braza

“Harbor”

Aug. 8-25

Previews Aug. 6 and 7

Written by Chad Beguelin

Directed by Greg Leaming

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s 2019-2020 Season:

“Romeo & Juliet” Touring Production

September-November

Adapted and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky

“Antigone”

Oct. 30-Nov. 17

Preview Oct. 29

Written by Sophocles

“Gruesome Playground Injuries”

Jan. 1-19

Preview Dec. 31

Written by Rajiv Joseph

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone”

Feb. 19-March 8

Preview Feb. 18

Written by Sarah Ruhl

Shakespeare in the Gardens: “Romeo & Juliet”

April 8-25

Preview April 7

Written by William Shakespeare

Tickets not yet on sale. Call 351-8000 for more information.






















