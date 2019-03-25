Asolo Rep and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory announce 2019-2020 season

Next season will bring ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and several new works to the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The crowd was quite enthusiastic March 25 at Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Season Announcement event.
Thunderous applause was first heard from the balcony of the Mertz Theatre when graduate students learned what the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training would perform next year — especially after the announcement of Rajiv Joseph’s “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” a 2010 Pulitzer Prize finalist, and to a lesser (yet still audible) extent Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man's Cell Phone.”
Conservatory director Greg Leaming also went on to explain that while the second-year students will perform “Romeo and Juliet” next year at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the third-year students will perform a condensed (45-minute) production of the play that will tour around the state.
“It was the single most requested play of teachers across Florida,” Leaming said. “And (this way) we get to offer a taste of Shakespeare for the first time to several students, while also offing the entire production to the Sarasota community.”
Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards took to the stage next to announce the three musicals and five plays the company will stage during the 2019-2020 season.
“We’ll examine our uniquely American life while also expanding our global lens,” he said of the goal for the next season.
Asolo Rep subscribers and donors in attendance went equally as wild as the students when “Murder on the Orient Expess” was announced, some even finishing the name of the play out loud with Edwards as he announced it.
As previously announced, perhaps the most notable title on the list is the new musical, “Knoxville,” which will make its world premiere with Asolo Rep and the Tony Award-winning trio behind Broadway’s “Ragtime.”
Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2019-2020 Season:
“The Sound of Music”
Nov. 16-Dec. 28
Previews Nov. 13, 14 and 15
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp
Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”
Jan. 10-March 8
Previews Jan. 8 and 9
Adapted by Ken Ludwig
Directed by Peter Amster
“The Lifespan of a Fact”
Jan. 24-March 19
Previews Jan. 22 and 23
Written by David Murrell, Gordon Farrell and Jeremy Kareken
Based on the Essay/Book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal
Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal
“Into the Breeches!”
Feb. 14-March 21
Previews Feb. 12 and 13
By George Brant
Directed by Laura Kepley
“The Great Leap”
March 20-April 11
Previews March 18 and 19
Written by Lauren Yee
Director not yet announced
“Knoxville,” a world-premiere musical
April 10-25
Previews begin April 3
Book by Frank Galati
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Based on the Novel “A Death in the Family” by James Agee
Based, in part, on the play “All the Way Home” by Ted Mosel
Directed by Frank Galati
“Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure”
May 15-31
Previews begin May 6
Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Music and Lyrics by Lewis Flinn
Directed by Mark Brokaw
“Snow White”
June 12-28
Preview June 11
Presented by New International Encounter
Adapted from The Brothers Grimm
Music by Joey Hickman
Directed by Alex Byrne
FSU/Asolo Conservatory’s Dog Days Theatre 2019 Season:
“Theophilus North”
July 11-28
Previews July 9 and 10
Written by Matthew Burnett
From the novel by Thornton Wilder
Directed by Laura Braza
“Harbor”
Aug. 8-25
Previews Aug. 6 and 7
Written by Chad Beguelin
Directed by Greg Leaming
FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s 2019-2020 Season:
“Romeo & Juliet” Touring Production
September-November
Adapted and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky
“Antigone”
Oct. 30-Nov. 17
Preview Oct. 29
Written by Sophocles
“Gruesome Playground Injuries”
Jan. 1-19
Preview Dec. 31
Written by Rajiv Joseph
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone”
Feb. 19-March 8
Preview Feb. 18
Written by Sarah Ruhl
Shakespeare in the Gardens: “Romeo & Juliet”
April 8-25
Preview April 7
Written by William Shakespeare
Tickets not yet on sale. Call 351-8000 for more information.