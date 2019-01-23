Scene & Heard Thursday, Jan. 24

Conflicts and resolutions

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced in a release Jan. 18 that actor and singer Bernadette Peters’ Feb. 22 performance has been postponed until further notice due to a scheduling conflict.

Those who purchased tickets to the show will be eligible for an exchange, account credit or refund. The same day, the Van Wezel also announced Maestro Zubin Mehta of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will not be able to conduct the group’s upcoming U.S. tour due to health reasons. However, renowned conductor Yoel Levi will take his place for the Feb. 7 Sarasota show. For more information regarding either show, call the box office at 953-3368.

Artist Series of Sarasota also announced in a Jan. 18 release that its Feb. 2 performance with Metropolitan Opera principal harpist Emmanuel Ceysson has been canceled due to the orders of his physician. Rather than try to replace him, the organization felt it best to cancel the event. For more information, call 306-1203.

New addition

Dierdre Miles Burger recently joined The Sarasota Ballet as assistant education director, says a Jan. 17 press release from the company. Miles Burger was previously a soloist for Houston Ballet and Boston Ballet before joining the artistic staff of the latter as ballet mistress. After that, she became principal of Boston Ballet School and most recently was director of Orlando Ballet School. In her new position at The Sarasota Ballet, she’ll help Christopher Hird run the company’s educational programs, with a focus on the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, International Intensive and The Sarasota Ballet School.

Country fans rejoice

It was announced Jan. 18 on Maverick and Lulu on 92.1 WCTQ that beloved Bradenton country bar Joyland will reopen Feb. 9 under new management. The bar and line dance hall closed May 12 after five decades, but country fans can soon pull out their cowboy boots once again. The bar will reopen as a smoke-free (a smoking area will be added outside in the back), 18-and-up facility and will only be open Fridays and Saturdays for the first month.