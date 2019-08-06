Scene & Heard: 08.06.19

Growing gains

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art announced in an Aug. 1 release it has been awarded a Level 2 Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum of Lisle, Ill. This accreditation program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at varying levels of development, capacity and professionalism. With this accreditation comes the label of a recognized arboretum — a botanical collection composed exclusively of trees — in the Morton Register of Arboreta, an online database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.

The Ringling's extensive grounds date back to 1913 when Mable Ringling’s rose garden was constructed. She dreamed of an estate filled with exotic trees and plants, and she collected these botanical items just as passionately as her circus tycoon husband collected art. The arboretum now covers 66 acres and boasts more than 2,300 trees of varying native, exotic, historical and culturally significant varieties.

“I’m excited to formally introduce the Arboretum at The Ringling,” The Ringling’s Assistant Director of Gardens & Grounds Kevin Greene said in the release. “This is just the beginning of wonderful things to come.”

Creative conference

DreamLarge and Ringling College of Art and Design announced Aug. 1 that The PINC Experience will return Dec. 12 to the Sarasota Opera House for its sixth year. The one-day conference centers on topics involving people, ideas, nature and creativity (i.e. PINC) and will feature several speakers, the first two of which to be announced being Hungarian digital cartographer Robert Szucs and Iranian producer and filmmaker Gelareh Kiazand. Tickets for PINC 2019 go on sale Sept. 5 at PINCexperience.com.

Night at the opera

Single tickets to the Sarasota Opera’s upcoming 2019-2020 season productions are now available online at SarasotaOpera.org. The new season features Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Puccini’s “La bohème,” Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” Charles Gounod’s “Romeo & Juliet” and Alfredo Catalani’s “La Wally.” Discounted four- and five-opera subscriptions are still available for purchase. For more information, call 328-1300, or visit in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Culinary corner

The Gulf Gate location of Solorzanos Late Night Pizzeria is moving a few doors down to 6574 Superior Ave., the former location of Bada Bing. Also in Gulf Gate, Il Panificio Pizzeria & Bakery, formerly on the corner of Gulf Gate and Gateway, is about to reopen on Reynolds Street. The former pizza shop location is now Off the Hook Seafood.

Icesmile at The Mall at University Town Center announced in a July 22 Facebook post that the mall terminated its contract six months early. (UTC commented on the post with “IceSmile was a temporary tenant” and that the lease is ending “for the new, permanent retailer’s lease start.”) The curled ice cream shop asks that while the search continues for a new spot, customers visit its other location, Kam’s Bubble Tea & Sushi, at 1813 Fruitville Road.

Season update

The Sarasota Ballet announced Aug. 5 that Dominic Walsh’s “I Napoletani” will be added to the “Redefined Movement” program and the “Beyond Words” program will also include the company premiere of David Bintley’s “The Spider’s Feast.” In addition, the ballet announced Marcelo Gomes will again take on role of guest artist for the season, and Luke Schaufuss, recently of the Scottish Ballet, is joining Sarasota Ballet as a principal dancer.