Scene & Heard: O3.15.19

Road to fame?

Sarasota native Lesa Silvermore of the band Lesa Silvermore and The Growlers has big news. The singer-songwriter recently headed to Nashville for two months to look for someone to produce her upcoming album, but before she left, she recorded a new song in Florida with Sarasota acoustic artist Justin Layman. "Tame a Wild Heart" is inspired by an inner conflict she’s been experiencing as a young aspiring musician — getting in over her head with the boozy, party-filled world that is often the music industry. The song is an acoustic version of the original song that will be featured with the full band on her upcoming second album, “The Machine,” and Silvermore says she’s excited about the response she’s gotten since releasing it.

“I believe this song will show my fans that the second album will be a little heavier than the first,” she says. “I plan on really directing this next album into a heavier — dirtier — rock ‘n’ roll sound. The lyrics will match by being raw, punchy and not asking for forgiveness — (they’ll be) filled with stories of personal growth. But like my past album, I'll be playing on the acoustic guitar and not forgetting the folk roots that I came from.”

As for her stint performing and meeting with musicians, producers and sound engineers in Nashville, Silvermore says she walked away with a great deal of valuable advice she'll keep in mind while finishing the second album.

"It was really great hearing from a lot of professionals in the industry that I was on the right track," she says. "It gave me more courage to go out of my comfort zone more and network with not just producers but musicians ... the experience in Nashville was extremely inspiring."

Silvermore’s new track can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

You can’t stop the beat

Florida Studio Theatre fans still can’t get enough of “Guitar Girls.” The theater announced in a March 14 release that the show has been extended for a third time and will now run through April 21. Tickets can be purchased here or at 366-9000.

Healing through art

Susan Gabriel’s multifaceted art project (or as she calls it, a “performing arts installation times three”) is headed to The Art Mecca of Charleston in May, but she’s giving locals a sneak peek before she hits the road.The show is a production of SuzeMuze Studio, a sponsored project of nonprofit arts service organization Fractured Atlas, which aims to use the arts to transcend pain.

The production, which originated in California but has gotten attention from as far away as New York’s WNYC, combines songs, satire and visual artwork for a multi-sensory experience. Hear readings from Gabriel’s books “In Time a Gift” and “Clobbered,” listen to she and her band perform original songs and view one-of-a-king paintings with a story to tell. This Sarasota event kicks off a two-month series of events for SuzeMuze including a guest workshop series called Round World Dot Calm, a Teatime Interactive Creative Series for four consecutive Tuesdays from March 26-April 16. Another, which explores women’s issues, is Butterfly Retreat taking place four Wednesday mornings 10:30 a.m.-noon March 27-April 17.

