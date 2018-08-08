Arts and Cultural Alliance announces '18-’19 Culture Collective season

Sarasota isn’t exactly a millenial’s paradise. Stereotypically speaking, young adults are more interested in breweries and clubs than theaters and art galleries — but the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County is trying to change that.

Sarasota Culture Collective is a program of the alliance that offers anyone between the ages of 21 and 39 the opportunity to experience the work of eight-plus professional arts organizations in and around Sarasota at a discounted rate. Members also get the chance to mingle with fellow young professionals before or after the performance at a member-only mixer event.

"The Culture Collective is one of our most successful and most important programs,” says Jim Shirley, executive director of the alliance. “These young professionals are the future leaders of our community. It is important that we help them experience the arts at this stage of their life so they can learn to appreciate the impact they have on their families and their future."

Members will also get discount offers with various arts organizations and partake in behind-the-scenes tours, actor meet-and-greets and personal presentations by a performer or director from the arts organization hosting that month’s experience.

The '18-'19 Culture Collective season:

Oct. 22: Celebration of the Arts with Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

Nov. 15: Orchid Show Tour at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Jan. 12: “La La Land in Concert” with Sarasota Orchestra

Feb. 22: Winter Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre

March 8: Program 6, Poetry and Liberty with Sarasota Ballet

*Includes exclusive rehearsal access on Feb. 11

March 15: “Turandot ” at Sarasota Opera House

March 24: “Love Sung in the Key of Aretha” at Westcoast Black Theatre

April 12: Moving Ethos Dance Performance at The Ringling

May 9: “Sweeney Todd” with Asolo Repertory Theatre

Single memberships are $125 and dual memberships are $240.

For more information, email Andrea Knies at [email protected] or call 365-5118, Ext. 304.