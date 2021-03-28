APRIL FOOLS: Manual Mondays bring quiet to town

APRIL FOOLS -- Stock up on work gloves and Ben Gay, Longboaters. Manual Mondays are here.

Designed to add a new layer to already-tough town noise ordinances, the outdoor use of all power tools will be banned beginning Monday, April 5. Weed-trimmers, leaf blowers, mowers and all other machinery that creates more than 50 decibels of sound while measured from 10 yards are off limits on the first day of the work week.

The measure, while a compromise, was a victory for organizers of What's All The Racket?, a state-registered political action committee based in Longboat Key pushing for a statewide ban on jet aircraft, most Ford Mustangs, all music recorded since 1972 and gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

Though messages seeking comment were left by the Observer with the group, a spokesman has remained silent.