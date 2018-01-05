Antiques Roadshow stops in Sarasota this spring

Public television’s Antiques Roadshow is launching its 2018 tour in Sarasota, taping three episodes here this spring for the 2019 television season.

The exact location of the taping has not yet been announced.

One of the best known shows on PBS, the Antiques Roadshow will stop here on April 12, but local residents eager to have their artwork, antiques or other keepsakes appraised can apply now for tickets.

“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding a new depth to our show,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Sarasota.

The format of the show differs little from the original BBC program, which made its debut in 1979. Experts from a variety of disciplines examine and appraise guests’ keepsakes, often with surprising results.

In 2010, a participant of the show’s stop in Miami Beach brought a mobile for inspection, and learned it was an Alexander Calder mid-century original worth between $400,000 and $600,000 at auction.

Local residents want to participate should visit www.pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/ to become part of a random drawing for tickets. About 3,000 will be available and each guest is allowed to bring two items for appraisal. Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27.

For information, call 888-762-3749.