'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Ca'd' Zan in April

Public television’s "Antiques Roadshow" will tape next month at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art’s Ca’d’ Zan.

It’s one of PBS’ best-known programs, but tickets for the April 12 show have already been spoken for by residents of the region eager to have their artwork, antiques or other keepsakes appraised.

The show announced earlier this year that about 3,000 tickets would be available. The application deadline passed in late February for the ticket lottery.

“Holding events at historic locations like Ca’ d’Zan adds a new depth to our show by filming appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what finds we uncover in Sarasota!”

The show will launch the 2018 tour, with stops in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 21; Louisville, Kentucky on May 22; San Diego on May 29 and Rochester, Michigan on June 14. These tapings will form the basis of the 2019 TV season, the show’s 23rd overall.

According to a release from the show, it’s the first time "Antiques Roadshow" has taped exclusively in historic locations around the country.

The format of the show differs little from the original BBC program, which made its debut in 1979. Experts from a variety of disciplines examine and appraise guests’ keepsakes, often with surprising results. In 2010, a participant of the show’s stop in Miami Beach brought a mobile for inspection, and learned it was an Alexander Calder mid-century original worth between $400,000 and $600,000 at auction.