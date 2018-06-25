'American Animals' is a cautionary tale of those who cross the line to become special

"American Animals" opens with a catchy draw. The words "This is based on a true story" is immediately edited by deleting "based on." You're hooked.

The film approaches its subject matter with a totally unique perspective. Reality is heightened by starring actual participants who are also portrayed by actors. And the editing is so exquisitely precise that it flows seamlessly.

In 2004, a fantasy turns into the real thing for two adventurous college students. Spencer Reinhard (played by both Reinhard himself and Barry Keoghan) and Warren Lipka (Evan Peters and Lipka) concoct a plan to rob the University's library of extremely rare books, one of which is Audubon's "Birds of America."

It seems like a good idea after having Googled "How to execute a bank heist." But flies in the ointment continue to plague the two bumble-headed wannabes. Most likely, they're going to have to get physically aggressive with the librarian (Ann Dowd) and find a reputable fence. They inevitably come to the conclusion that it would behoove them to hook up with two sidekicks with particular expertise. Eric Borsuk (Jared Abrahamson and Eric Borsuk) and Chas Allen (Blake Jenner and Chas Allen) hesitatingly join the less-than-dynamic duo.

Writer-director Bart Layton constructs this docudrama in real time and borrows bits from other filmmakers (Quentin Tarantino, Steven Sodergergh, F. Gary Gray) and it works brilliantly. The humor is dry and dark. An example being is when Spencer and Warren come up with what they consider to be the perfect alibi ... How could they be suspects if they have exams on the day of the robbery? After putting out and retrieving information on the internet and using personal cellphones, one gathers early on that these guys are doomed from the get-go. But it's great fun watching their scheme evolve and slowly crumble.

Slick camerawork employing freeze-frames, split-screens, slow motion and hand held shots, coupled with an extra savvy score (Donovan, Elvis, The Doors), enhance the wild ride. The real life participants are as incredible as the actors who portray them, lending a truly real feel to this audacious film.

"American Animals" is a rare gem in the true-crime-comedy thriller genre. The movie's tagline, "Nobody Wants to be Ordinary" is a cautionary warning to those who cross the line in order to become special. But trying to do so can be a trip.