Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Alexa Horiuchi

Alexa Horiuchi is a junior setter on the Riverview High volleyball team. Horiuchi, who is 5-foor-2, had 52 assists and 17 digs in the team's 3-1 win against Braden River High on Sept. 17.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started playing when I was in sixth grade, so when I was 12. My friends played and brought me into it. They invited me to beach [volleyball] practices, and then eventually I got into indoor.

What was the appeal?

I loved having a team. You have to constantly communicate with your teammates, which I always thought was cool. You spend a lot of time together and get close.

What is your best skill?

I think my best skill is my intelligence. I am smart and I am quick. In volleyball, you can't always score with your [physical] talents, especially being shorter like me. I have to think about other ways I can score. Can I trick them or hit it when they're not ready? Stuff like that.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Switching positions. In middle school I was a hitter. Back then, everyone was short. Height didn't matter until everyone started to grow and I didn't. After that, I kept switching. I was a libero (defensive specialist) and now I am a setter. It has been hard, having to learn each position.

Do you have a positional preference?

I have started to really like setting. I have control over the game. Everyone looks to you for what to do. I like being able to lead them.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to be more consistent. I want my teammates to say, 'Alexa, we're in a little bit of a hole right now, how do we get out of it?' And I want to get them out of it.

What is your favorite food?

I love sushi. My favorite spot is The Star Thai & Sushi in Venice.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to be able to fly. It's something humans don't get to experience and I think it would be fun to try.

What is your favorite subject?

I like biology. I like learning about medicine and how the human body works.

What are your hobbies?

I have played the piano since kindergarten and I'm into fitness and nutrition.

What is the best advice you have received?

Be the best version of yourself. If you're not happy with yourself and you have the ability to change that, you should do it.

Finish this sentence: "Alexa Horiuchi is …"

… Adaptive in adverse situations.