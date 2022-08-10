Airline adds service to suburban New York City from SRQ

Breeze Airways, which launched service in June from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, plans to expand its offerings to the Northeast in November.

The airline on Wednesday said it would begin flying direct service to Westchester County, New York, beginning on Nov. 5. The twice-a-week service will fly Saturdays and Tuesdays. A one-stop with no change in planes will fly Thursdays and Tuesdays, with a stop in Norfolk, Virginia.

Breeze arrived at SRQ this summer with flights to Hartford, Connecticut.

The flights will be performed by Embraer-195 aircraft that seat 118 passengers in two cabins, which the airline calls Nice and Nicer. Initial prices are $69 each way and $99 each way, the airport said.