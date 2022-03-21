2022 Dick Vitale Gala to be held May 6

Dick Vitale and the V Foundation for Cancer Research announced Monday that the 17th-annual Dick Vitale Gala will be held May 6 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The event will honor Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew, tennis legend Chris Evert and football superstar Keyshawn Johnson. Vitale will also recognize ESPN college football studio analyst Rod Gilmore with the V Foundation John Saunders Courage Award.

The gala will feature the presentation of a pediatric cancer research grant to Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Bryant Young and his wife Kristin in memory of their son Colby Young, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and died at the age of 15 in 2016. Before he died, Colby Young organized a “Change for Change” campaign to raise funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The cause raised over $50,000.

In addition, the gala program will include a segment with Justin Hardy, a senior on the Washington University (St. Louis) men's basketball team. Hardy was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer last April but has continued to play for the Bears while undergoing treatment.

This will be the first Dick Vitale Gala held since Vitale himself was diagnosed with cancer. In August 2021, Vitale announced he had been diagnosed with melanoma and had surgeries to remove it. In October 2021, Vitale announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. On March 8, after months of treatment, Vitale announced he had been declared cancer free.

For more information on the gala visit the V Foundation website. To purchase gala tickets call 350-0580.